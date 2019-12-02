ELKHART — Elkhart Community Schools have named two more fall coaches for the new Elkhart High School beginning in 2020.
Elkhart Central football coach Josh Shattuck will head the Elkhart High Lions in 2020, while Ric Wiskotoni will be the tennis coach.
Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart Central will merge next year under IHSAA guidelines to become one school playing in the Northern Indiana Conference.
All the IHSAA sports for the fall have now been named for Elkhart High, with only the 2020 cheerleading coach still up in the air.
Shattuck came to Elkhart Central three years ago from Seymour High School and led the Blue Blazers to back-to-back Class 5A sectional title games. He is a Social Studies teacher and Assistant Athletic Director at ECHS.
"Coach Shattuck has an enthusiasm he brings with him that is infectious to his players and football community,'' Elkhart High principal Cary Anderson said. "This passion for the sport coupled with his experience as a head coach makes him a great choice for Elkhart.
"In the short amount of time in our community, he has had an immediate impact on the Elkhart Central program, improving wins and participation numbers each year. We look forward to that same growth and success for Elkhart High School football.''
Shattuck began his career as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator at Breckenridge High School in Michigan while still attending nearby Alma College. Upon his graduation from Alma, he was named the head coach at Gladwin High School (MI), where he remained for four years until leaving to go to Seymour. In all three of his stops, his teams improved their record each season.
Last season, Elkhart Central posted a 9-3 mark, which included a victory over No. 1 (4A) New Prairie. He was named the Northern Indiana Conference North Division Coach of the Year.
"I am extremely excited to have the opportunity to lead the Elkhart football program through this transition,'' Shattuck said. "We will strive to build a strong foundation within our program that is rooted in work ethic, sportsmanship and a sense of community. It is our full intention to put a competitive, first class team on the field that our community can be proud of.
"I'm excited to get to work with our student-athletes from across our district.''
Wiskotoni is currently the head tennis pro at Eastlake Athletic Club in Elkhart. He's also served as the boys and girls tennis coach at Elkhart Central for the past seven years.
"Coach Wiskotoni has demonstrated a level of dedication and commitment to not just advance the sport of tennis in our community, but also to the development and growth of our Elkhart athletes,'' Anderson said. "We believe that he will continue to enhance the sport of tennis for Elkhart High with his vast experience, knowledge of the game and passion for the sport.''
Wiskotoni began working as an instructor for the City of Elkhart Parks and Recreation Department in 1986. He progressed to the co-director role and finally took over as the Director of tennis in 2013. He began serving as an assistant coach at Elkhart Central for the boys and girls program in 1992, before taking over leadership of both programs in 2013.
I am looking forward to having two teams meld into one new Elkhart High School tennis team,'' Wiskotoni said. "I believe the result will be a positive change encouraging competitiveness and growth for the future.''
