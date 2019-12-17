ELKHART — Celebrating a 34th birthday would be delayed Monday for Elkhart High School football coach Josh Shattuck.
Instead, the former Elkhart Central mentor was the speaker for an Elkhart High football meet and greet gathering at Elkhart Memorial High School.
An audience of football players and their families, along with assistant coaches, listened while Shattuck gave his background and talked about his vision for the Lions football program.
Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial are combining next fall to become Elkhart High School.
Shattuck, who was hired on Dec. 2 to be the Elkhart High School football coach, spoke for 30 minutes.
The development of the program has already started, as nine workouts involving weight lifting, have already taken place.
The audience then got to know about about Shattuck as a person. At Spring Lake High School, he was a football, basketball and track athlete.
"We were a state champion in football during my freshman year in 2000," said Shattuck. "That's when I was hooked into football. I saw something special happen at the high school level. There were pep rallies and assemblies as we kept advancing in the state tournament."
Shattuck went on to attend Alma College, where he played basketball because he wasn't big enough to play football. While still in college, Shattuck became the high school football coach at Gladwin (Mich.) High School.
"I probably got the job because I was willing to do it," Shattuck joked.
After leading Gladwin to a 7-3 record and a playoff appearance in 2012, Shattuck was hired to be the varsity football coach at Seymour High School. He led the Owls to an 8-4 record in 2016, which marked the first winning season since 2005 for school.
Shattuck's next move took him to Elkhart, as the Elkhart Central football coach. He was hired to be the Blue Blazers football leader on April 11th, 2017.
Shattuck is married (Michelle) with a two-year old daughter (Haley). His wife is currently seventh months pregnant.
"We're still newbies in Elkhart," Shattuck said. "But we love it here."
Central has gotten better each year under Shattuck's direction, with the 9-3 mark this year being the first winning season for the school since 2012. The Blue Blazers lost to Mishawaka, 42-36, in a Class 5A sectional final.
Shattuck said that 214 kids starting in ninth grade have already reached out to him about wanting to be a part of the Elkhart High School football program.
"We should have 150-plus football players and that's how it should be," Shattuck said.
"The Elkhart Football mission statement is to provide an unparalleled football experience for the student-athletes in our program."
Shattuck is emphatic about not changing what he believes in. The motto for the program is "Light the Torch", with meaning behind each letter in torch.
For Shattuck, T stands for tradition.
"We want to honor the past and create the future," Shattuck said. "Think how powerful that is. It's in the DNA for the incoming seniors to be a Crimson Charger or a Blue Blazer. We shouldn't strip that away. As little kids they went to Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial football camps. You can't say that doesn't matter. We want to honor the past traditions and create new ones."
The O in torch represents order.
"We want to leave nothing to chance when it comes to practice plans, watching films and preparing for games," Shattuck said.
"We're going to have a plan."
R in torch stands for reliability.
"It's important for the kids to have confidence and for us to earn respect between each other as coaches and players," Shattuck said. "Say it, be it. I don't have a problem with kids talking. I want them to celebrate touchdowns and the sidelines to be excited. What we don't want are penalties or personal fouls because of poor behavior. We also want the players to be reliable when it comes to offseason work and when it comes to grades."
Character represents the C in torch.
"Do the right thing as a person and athlete," Shattuck said.
H stands for heart.
"Energy, passion and enthusiasm are very important," Shattuck said. "Having those things will help you win a lot of football games."
In detail, Shattuck talked about his coaching philosphy.
He wants to take care of students and their physical and mental well being.
"I want to talk to them about their personal life and have relationship building," Shattuck said.
He preached about transforming his players into young men and having a relationship-based, love-centered approach.
"If we don't love each other we're missing the boat," Shattuck said.
Modern application is important to Shattuck when working with students.
"I'm not old school," he said. "I have a flexible schedule and will meet kids halfway. I want to do what's best for both of us.
"Everyone has a role and do the best job possible within that role. Everyone, including the parents and trainers, are a part of the team."
Shattuck talked about helping student-athletes achieve greater success by using football as a vehicle.
"I want our kids to be better off being in our football program," Shattuck said.
Shattuck has a plan for all ages when it comes to football. From kindergarten to second grade there will be recreational camp opportunities. From grades 3-6 there will be an Elkhart Youth Football League. In middle school, offensive and defensive systems will be implemented. A unified approach will be stressed in high school.
"Freshmen up to the seniors will be working together during practice with one large staff helping them," Shattuck said.
Also part of Shattuck's extensive plan for football is having strength, conditioning and nutrition established.
Community service is expected from people involved with the football program.
"Football players are cleaning a Salvation Army this Saturday," Shattuck said.
Elkhart Memorial football players Dominic Buoscio and Deion Hamilton listened to Shattuck and gave their thoughts on being a part of the new Elkhart High School football team.
Buoscio, who's currently a junior, was a starting offensive guard last year for the Crimson Chargers.
"I'm really excited to be a part of it," said Buoscio. "I think it will bring a breath of fresh air to Elkhart. I think we'll see increased success. I think the community will join together and be supportive of our football team.
"I've met with Josh and talked to him. He's very positive and optimistic about the program. In doing so, he's made me very optimistic."
Buoscio has also heard positive feedback from football teammates about the upcoming change.
"Everyone's excited because it's new," Buoscio said. "A lot of time new is scary, but in this case new is good. It's something special. You'll be able to look back and say you were on the first Elkhart Lions football team."
Hamilton is a freshman at Elkhart Memorial, who played safety and cornerback last year on the junior varsity.
"I'm excited," said Hamilton. "We'll have a lot more people on a football team so players will get breaks during games. I think we'll win a lot of games and have a good time."
