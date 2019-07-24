ELKHART — Scott Sekal will be the head coach of the 2019-20 Elkhart Central boys basketball team.
Sekal, who played college basketball under Jud Heathcote at Michigan State, was approved by the Elkhart Community School Board at a meeting on Tuesday night.
Sekal replaces Barry Singrey, who resigned in June after one season to spend more time with his family.
An assistant under several coaches at Central, Sekal takes over a Blue Blazer program that posted a 5-17 record last season, but often started two freshman in the backcourt. Sekal was not an assistant under Singrey.
The new coach will be the sixth in nine years at Central, following Matt Windy, Troy Noble, Randy DeShone, Terry Smith and Singrey.
Sekal has been a head coach in both North Carolina and Michigan, but this will be his first head coaching experience in Indiana. He has also served as a coach at the Michigan State basketball camps for MSU coach Tom Izzo.
With Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial merging in 2020, Sekal will have a guaranteed job for just one season.
