Sophomore Titus Rodgers scored 23 points and senior Brackton Miller added 13, as Elkhart Memorial's boys basketball team broke a four game losing streak by beating South Bend Washington, 66-65, in non-conference action on Tuesday.
The Chargers led 32-26 at halftime and then held on in the second half for the win. Washington missed a pair of free throws with two seconds to play, got the rebound, but the final shot also was missed.
Memorial was 11-16 from the charity stripe on the night, while Washington was just 10-19.
D'Arjon Lewis added 11 points for the Chargers, now 5-6 on the year. Demarcus Vaughn led Washington with 19 points, while teammate Jalen Miller grabbed 13 rebounds.
SB CAREER ACADEMY 59, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 45: The Bruins shot only 31-percent from the field (16-of-51) and committed 17 turnovers in falling to the Trailblazers.
Caleb Shenk scored 14 points to the lead the Bruins, who fell to 2-8. Jacary Spates totaled 19 points and Antwon Vaughn had 14 for South Bend Career Academy, which improved to 5-8.
FAIRFIELD 51, HAMILTON 27: Nolin Sharick scored 20 points to lead the Falcons in this opening round Northeast Corner Conference Tournament game.
Fairfield, which improved to 4-7, outscored Hamilton, 38-13, in the second and third quarters.
Defensively, the Falcons forced the Marines into 20 turnovers.
ELKHART MEMORIAL 66, SB WASHINGTON 65
MEMORIAL: D'Arjon Lewis 11, Brackton Miller 13, Lashawn Brown 0, Titus Rodgers 23, Damarion Anderson 6, James Peters 3, Malachi Emmons 6, Brandon Brooks 4. Totals: 24 11-16 66.
SB WASHINGTON: Jylen Petty 12, Marcus Northern 6, Janye Griffin 10, Jason Jones 9, Jalen Miller 7, Demarcus Vaughn 19, Cortez Redman 2, Tyshawn Seull 0. Totals 25 10-19 65.
Memorial`11`21`15`19`—`66
Washington`13`13`20`19`—`65
3-point goals: Memorial (7) Miller 3, Rodgers 2, Peters, Lewis; Washington (5) – Vaughn 3, Grifffin, Petty. Total fouls: Memorial 16, Washington 11. Fouled out: Brooks. Turnovers: Memorial 13, Washington 11. Rebounds: Memorial (32) – Anderson 9; Washington (32) – Miller 13. Records: Memorial 5-6, Washington 6-7.
SB CAREER ACADEMY 59, BETHANY CHRISTIAN 45
BETHANY: Caleb Shenk 14, Beck Willems 8, Jacob Plank 8, Jachin Camoriano 7, Ethan Boyer 5, Mason Closson 2, Jack VonGunten 1, Tristen Moore 0. Totals: 16 8-14 45.
ACADEMY: Jacary Spates 19, Antwon Vaughn 14, Ayden Clark 9, Tyvon Henry 5, De'Andre Coleman Jr. 4, Savyon Stephens 4, Matthew Saunders 2, Jarrell Williams 2, Marcus Simpson 0, Kevin Carouthers 0. Totals: 24 5-8 59.
Bethany`13`9`10`13`—`45
Academy`15`14`15`15`—`59
3-point goals: Bethany (5) - Shenk 2, Plank 2, Willems; Academy (6) - Spates 3, Clark 3. Rebounds: Bethany (23) - Willems 8; Academy (21) - Vaughn 7. Assists: Bethany (8) - Boyer 3; Academy (7) - Vaughn 3. Steals: Bethany (4) - Boyer 2; Academy (5) - Henry 2. Total fouls: Bethany 14, Academy 18. Fouled out - none. Records: Bethany 2-8, Academy 5-8. JV: Bethany 53, Academy 34.
NECC TOURNEY
FAIRFIELD 51, HAMILTON 27
HAMILTON: Isiah Geiselman 0, Caleb Lepper 0, Dawson Miller 0, Eli McNaughton 7, Matt Cobb 0, Brandon Dittemore 0, Ryan Cool 2, Alex Thain 12, Caleb Creager 4, Farnham 2, Ty Ritter 0. Totals: 9 8-11 27.
FAIRFIELD: Holden Blosser 0, Justin Bontrager 0, Braedon Helms 0, Bryce Hunsberger 2, Dalton Cripe 6, Casey Murray 0, Riley Behles 6, Nolin Sharick 20, Braylon Chupp 0, Cade Gall 8, Bryce Willard 3, Owen Miller 6, Lincoln Penrose 0. Totals: 15 19-26 51.
Hamilton`11`8`5`3`—`27
Fairfield`7`18`20`6`—`51
3-point goals: Hamilton (1) - McNaughton; Fairfield (2) - Sharick, Miller. Rebounds: Hamilton (20); Fairfield (24) - Sharick 4. Assists: Hamilton (3); Fairfield (7). Steals: Hamilton (8) - McNaughton 4, Cool 2; Fairfield (12) - Sharick 5, Bontrager 4. Total fouls: Fairfield 9, Hamilton 16. Fouled out - none. Records: Hamilton 0-11, Fairfield 4-7.
