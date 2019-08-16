Returnees make for an interesting year

The 2019 girls high school cross country season promises to be one of the strongest in recent history, with a number of top runners returning.
Elkhart Memorial's Morgan Dyer, Elkhart Central's Lauren Dibley, Fairfield's Carol Haldeman, Concord's Summer Cooper and Northridge's Ali Bache are just a few of the returnees that should make the local sectional and regional at Ox Bow Park a must-see.
In addition to Dibley, who won the prestigious New Prairie Invitational, the Northern Indiana Conference title and was a state qualifier, Elkhart Central coach Bekah Shenk returns Irie Roll, Emma Hodges, Brooke Richardson and Antonia Hiland, all of whom have state tournament experience.
The 2018 season was the first time the Blazers' boys and girls team qualified for the semi-state in the same season.
"Lauren is leading a strong team and can use her experiences from last season to motivate the girls even more this year,'' Shenk said.
Dyer won both the sectional and regional championship last fall, helping Memorial to the sectional title and a third place finish at the regional. Dyer would go on to finish finish fourth at the semistate and seventh at the state finals.
"We are coming off one of the most successful season's in school history,'' Memorial coach Adam Homo said. "This year we are looking for individual improvement. We lost a lot of depth in terms of our top 5 and we need to improve throughout the season to give our best effort in the IHSAA State Series. We are extremely thin, so we are going to have to be extremely careful.''
In addition to Dyer, senior Morgan Eash, juniors Mariem Boussaha and Gabby Scott and sophomore Rachel Terrell return with experience running at the semistate level.
"Morgan has worked hard this summer and we will see what happens this season,'' Homo said. "I am excited to see what she is able to do during her senior campaign.''
Cooper returns at Concord to lead a team that just missed making it to semistate last season.
Cooper finished seventh at the sectional and then qualified for the semi-state by finishing 17th at the regional the next week.
"I have six seniors, six juniors and nine freshmen on the roster this year, Concord coach Dave Juday said. "Summer should be our leader and with a large freshman class, I'm hoping to see some of them break into the top 10 on the team.''
Northridge advanced to the New Haven Semi-State as a team last season and placed three runners in the top 10 at the sectional – all of whom are back this season.
Senior Allison Bache was sixth at the sectional and ninth at the regional last fall and should be a strong anchor for coach Ryan McClane's team this season. Sophomore Clare Ritchie was in the top 20 at regional as a freshman, while junior Keeton LeBaron was the team's top finisher at the sectional, coming home fourth. Seniors Caitlin Clark and Ann Metzger, along with junior Riley Demeter also have experience running at the semistate level.
"Last year our girls were a middle-of-the-pack conference team and we are hoping to get back to competing for a title this year,'' McClane said. "We have a very solid group coming back and we have added some freshmen this year that I think can contribute, but we'll need to gain race experience quickly in order for them to provide some much needed depth to help us be competitive come tournament season.''
Fairfield's Haldeman finished behind just Dyer and Dibley at the sectional and was a strong fourth at the regional to earn a berth at the semistate.
She'll be joined by senior Emily Yoder and junior Madelyn Yoder this season, while head coach Kirt Hunsberger will go to battle with just the three upperclassmen and four freshmen in 2019.
In last year's state meet, Penn coach Michael Clements had a pair of freshmen and a sophomore running for the Kingsmen. So despite the loss of top runner Ellie Jankowski, there is plenty of optimism around Clements' team in 2019.
"It's been fun to watch last year's young group mature into some focused upperclassmen,'' Clements said. "Between track season and the summer, this might have been the best 12 months of work I've gotten from a team and that's what it's going to take for them to take the next step.''
Leading the way for Penn should be senior Brooke Neal, who will likely replace Jankowski in the No. 1 spot. Junior Haley Makowski and sophomores Morgan Gannon and Mackenzie Holland are the other returnees with state final experience.
"Our success this year is going to be built on Brook being a low stick at most meets, followed by an incredible pack,'' Clements said. "I would be hard pressed to tell you who our top seven are going to be and with this group, it will likely change from week to week.''
Jimtown coach Joe Linville has a good dilemma this fall, as reigning most valuable player Abby Griffin is getting pushed in practice every day.
"The girls team have had a really good summer,'' Linville said. " Abby has been challenged in practice by Charlotte Pendell, Kolby Gluchowski and Carly Landon. The competition makes Abby that much better. Our freshman girls are really starting to pick it up, too.
Elkhart Christian coach Peter Casaletto has just five girls out this season, but the veteran coach is especially high on sophomores Adaline Russell and Emma Gruet. Russell qualified for the regional last season with a top 20 finish at the sectional.
Goshen struggled during the 2018 season, but veteran coach Mike Wynn does return senior Julie Walton Clark, juniors Sophia Koshmider and Kassidy Bestul and sophomore Lauren Kauffman from his top seven.
While several teams are counting on young runners, Bethany Christian's Benji Hurst will open the season with six seniors – including regional qualifier Clara Lind – and two freshman.
Other seniors running for the Bruins include Luisa Dutchersmith, Sasha Dyck, Ngoc Nguyen, Naomi Torres and Hanbing Wei.
