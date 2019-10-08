The Concord boys soccer team surprised No. 9 Warsaw 3-1 on Monday, in the opening game of the Class 3A Northridge Sectional.
Trailing 1-0, the Minutemen got first half goals from Caleb Repaich and Eusebio Espinoza and an insurance tally from sophomore Andres Dixon in the second half to post the win. All three goals were unassisted.
The Tigers, who finish 14-4, defeated Concord 6-0 in the regular season. However, the Minutemen are 8-0-2 in their last 10 games.
Concord will now play Northern Lakes Conference rival Northridge at 5 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.
Warsaw was without All-State sweeper Tedros Berelsman, who missed the game after receiving a red card in the Tigers last game of the regular season against Northridge.
• ELKHART CHRISTIAN 5, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0: Jacob Becker scored a pair of goals to lead the Eagles into the second round of the Class A sectional at Bethany Christian.
David Schramm, Luke Schramm and Austin Snyder also scored for Elkhart Christian, which improves to 7-0 on the year.
The Eagles will no play Westview in the semifinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Warriors advanced with a 6-0 victory over Eastside.
• WEST NOBLE 2, NORTHWOOD 1: The defending champion Chargers ended one of the best season's in NorthWood history in the Class 2A sectional opener in Nappanee.
West Noble's Juan Calvo scored on a penalty kick in the 60th minute to give the Chargers the lead they wouldn't relinquish.
Kayden Newcomer had tied the game at 1-1 in the 54th minute for the Panthers.
NorthWood closes its season with a 13-3-1 record. West Noble (14-4) moves on to face Lakeland in Wednesday's semifinals.
