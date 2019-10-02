ELKHART — It was a Central-Memorial boys soccer game – possibly the last one ever, too – so Bryan Ramirez was destined to score.
At least it seemed that way, if you’ll check recent history.
Ramirez assisted on the Blue Blazers’ first goal, then added one of his own as Elkhart Central rode a commanding second-half performance to a 2-0 victory over banged-up host Elkhart Memorial on Tuesday night in front of a spirited, overflow crowd estimated at 500.
“They’ve all been special,” Ramirez, a senior, said of the city rivalry games during his career, “but this feels a lot more special because it’s the last one. Next year, we’ll all be together (as one school, one soccer program), and we’ll be a group, a family. I mean, I won’t personally be playing, but I’ll be here supporting the Elkhart Lions.”
Tuesday marked Ramirez’s fourth Central-Memorial game – and it was the fourth one in which he’s scored a goal.
His first career varsity tally, in fact, came as a freshman against the Crimson Chargers, and he’s helped the Blazers go 2-1-1 in these city matchups.
“He’s been talking about this game all year, along with a lot of our guys, but he was really ready and really hyped tonight,” Central coach Sherwin Simon said of his standout midfielder. “He was one of the guys in the first half we just had to calm him down, but out there on the field, when he gets going, he’s hard to stop. He’s just so dangerous with the ball on his feet. I compare him to that baseball player who can change a game with one swing of the bat. That’s Bryan.”
Ramirez helped the Blazers break a scoreless deadlock in the 53rd minute when he found open freshman Alejandro Torres for a left-footed line drive from about 12 yards out.
Central doubled its lead to 2-0 in the 67th minute when Ramirez quickly rebounded in a shot by junior Naieem Bean that required a diving save by Memorial freshman relief keeper Giovani Ruvalcaba.
Ruvalcaba was in for sophomore Bryan Guerrero, one of six Charger starters inexplicably sidelined over the course of the game by reasons that included a possible concussion suffered by junior Andrew Argueta, a back injury and assorted cramps on a warm night.
“By about 25 (minutes) to go, most of the six were gone,” Memorial coach Todd Sheely said, “but I’m proud of the boys. They played with heart and effort. Can’t complain. We’ll keep fighting.”
The Blazers (8-7) ruled the second half, getting off seven shots on goal to none for Memorial (6-7-1).
“We put a big emphasis in the second half on trying to win the ball in the middle, and our defense just locked in,” Simon said. “We played back a little more and tried to keep everything in front of us. Also, we’ve been a second-half team all year. We had a tough game last night against Concord and I thought we might get off to a slow start, but the guys picked it up in the second half.”
Central wraps up its regular season Thursday when Penn visits for Senior Night. Coincidentally, the Kingsmen will also be the Blazers’ first-round opponent next Tuesday in the Class 3A Northridge Sectional.
“We’ll go all out and play with all our heart and hopefully get the result both times,” Ramirez said of whether Central will be tempted to save its top strategy or best effort for the second of the two meetings.
The surging Blazers have gone 6-3 over their last nine games. One of the losses was 2-1 in overtime at 2A No. 1-ranked Marian and another 3-0 at 3A No. 2-rated Carroll.
The Chargers, meanwhile, were slated to host Concord on Wednesday in their third match over three days.
Memorial – which is 5-3-1 in its last nine outings, including a 1-0 loss to No. 7 Warsaw – also will be home at 10 a.m. Saturday for the final 22 minutes of a previously halted game against No. 13 Northridge. The contest, tied 1-1, will be resumed under Northern Lakes Conference bylaws with the Raiders still in contention for the league title.
The Chargers’ first-round opponent next Tuesday in the Northridge Sectional will be No. 20 Goshen.
If Memorial and Central can both manage first-round wins, then there will be one last Charger-Blazer matchup the next night. It would be the first postseason meeting since 2010, when the Blazers beat the host Chargers 3-1 in a sectional final.
CENTRAL 2, MEMORIAL 0
C — Alejandro Torres (Bryan Ramirez assist) 53rd minute.
C — Ramirez (Naieem Bean) 67th.
Shots on goal: Central 9, Memorial 3. Goalie saves: Central (Carlos Alvarado) 3; Memorial — (Bryan Guerrero 2, Giovani Ruvalcaba 4) 6. Corner kicks: Central 5, Memorial 2.
Records: Central 8-7, Memorial 6-7-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.