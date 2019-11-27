Elkhart, IN (46516)

Today

Windy. A few showers from time to time. Morning high of 53F with temps falling to near 40. Winds WSW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Windy in the evening. Low 33F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.