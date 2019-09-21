KENDALVILLE — Led by medalist Braedyn O'Dell, the Northridge High School girls golf team won the IHSAA East Noble Sectional at Cobblestone on Saturday.
O'Dell shot a 73, to just edge West Noble's Hannah Godfrey by one stroke to claim medalist honors.
Northridge won the team title with a score of 340, beating Northern Lakes Conference rival Concord by five strokes. It's the third straight sectional title for coach Ken Brewster's Raiders.
Concord was led by Lauren Boessler's 82.
Jalee Nunemaker of Fairfield shot an 85 on Saturday and was one of three golfers to move on to regional play as an individual. Columbia City was the other team qualifier, 15 shots behind Northridge.
EAST NOBLE SECTIONAL
At Cobblestone
Team scores: Northridge 340, Concord 345, Columbia City 355, Carroll 360, Lakeland 373, Churubusco 383, East Noble 386, Fairfield 413, Prairie Heights 420, Goshen 421, West Noble 454, Westview 473, Jimtown 537.
Top five individuals: Braedyn O'Dell (Northridge) 73, Hannah Godfrey (West Noble) 74, Kaitlyn Hoag (Columbia City), Madison Keil (Lakeland) 78, Ashley Brewster (Northridge) 78.
Individuals advancing without a team: Hannah Godfrey (West Noble) 74, Madison Keil (Lakeland), Jalee Nunemaker (Fairfield) 85.
Northridge: Braedyn O'Dell 73, Ashley Brewster 78, Jules Weaver 87, Emily Mack 102, Isabela Lawrence 117.
Concord: Lauren Boessler 82, Gracie Tucker 86, Gabriella Sponseller 91, Evelyn Theinert 86, Rayna Boessler 105.
Fairfield: Jalee Nunemaker 85, HAnnah Dervin 114, Chloe Dell 97, Trinity Ruiz 118, Ashlynn Yoder 117.
Goshen: McKenna Cripe 101, Lauren Murphy 107, Estella Borden 115, Maya Narayan 107, Briza Tayagua-Delgado 106.
Jimtown: Hannah Skibbe 132, Kate Behrens 127, Elizabeth Sigler 137, Brianna Doan 141.
