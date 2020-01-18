NAPPANEE — Northridge’s offense presented NorthWood’s defense, as Panther coach Aaron Wolfe described it, “an interior-perimeter conundrum,” one the hosts never solved Friday night at The Pit.
With junior point guard Carter Stoltzfus engineering a sharpshooting attack that drained 12-of-28 on 3-pointers, and with smooth 6-foot-7 senior post Alex Stauffer hitting 7-of-8 on his inside attempts, the Raiders stayed perfect in Northern Lakes Conference boys basketball by way of a 70-56 victory over NorthWood.
“If you can’t cover one-on-one in the basket area, (and with) the skill of their shooters … they put you in an interior-perimeter conundrum,” Wolfe said.
Northridge coach Scott Radeker called his team’s dazzling display an example of “a huge part of our culture that we teach.”
“We teach selfless basketball, selflessness on and off the floor, and our guys aren’t afraid to pass the ball,” Radeker said after the Raiders consistently found open teammates and snapped off 19 assists against six turnovers. “They trust their teammates and they love each other, love playing together, and it’s just fun to coach a team like that that plays selfless.”
Northridge moved to 7-5 overall, 3-0 in the NLC, while the Panthers dropped to 9-4 and 1-2.
Stoltzfus paced four Raiders in double figures with 19 points and eight assists. Senior Camden Knepp added 17 points, Stauffer 14 points and 11 rebounds, and junior Sam Smith 12 points.
Knepp drained 5-of-9 tries outside the arc, while Stoltzfus converted 4-of-8 and drew rave reviews from both coaches.
“He’s a floor general, really at both ends,” Radeker said. “I mean, he knows everything the opponent’s going to do. He studies the game, he gets our guys in the right spot, he brings a sense of calm to our team most of the time. Defensively, he just reads stuff and just has that sixth sense you can’t coach, and just has great knowledge of the game.”
“Carter Stoltzfus is fun to watch,” Wolfe said. “He has a tremendous feel for the game, can dribble with right and left hand, passes with his right and left hand, can control tempo and makes not only open shots, but makes some tough shots as well.”
Stoltzfus called his and his teammates’ success simply a matter of work, particularly in the shooting department.
“All of us play a lot, like a ton,” Stoltzfus said. “We shoot a lot. Sam Smith’s probably the biggest gym rat I’ve ever seen. … (Shooting’s) what we pride ourselves on, because we’ve always been smaller growing up, and you gotta be able to shoot the ball to win the games.”
Well, Stauffer’s not smaller, but he has that soft touch, too, and as he flashed Friday with four assists, is among the team’s capable distributors.
“Stauff does a great job passing out of the post when he does get doubled,” Radeker said. “Having him in there opens up a lot of different things for us.”
Between Stauffer’s passing, the Raiders’ sizzling shooting and NorthWood not being at full strength with starting center Jason Borkholder sidelined, the Panthers couldn’t afford to double a whole lot inside, hence that conundrum.
Wolfe said that Borkholder, who suffered a head injury a week earlier at Wawasee, “is improving” and inspiring optimism, but that there’s no timeline for his return.
While Northridge’s 70 points may not have seemed outrageously high, achieving the figure against NorthWood, a program that prides itself on both ends, was evidence of how effective the Raiders were.
In their last 142 games dating back to February 2014, the Panthers have allowed 70 or more just one other time, that being 73 earlier this season against Class 3A No. 4 Danville.
“It’s just a huge, huge boost for us,” Radeker said of winning at The Pit. “It was the next step to winning the conference, because right now we control our own destiny.”
Plymouth is also 3-0 in the NLC. Northridge visits the Pilgrims on Jan. 31, but the Raiders’ other three remaining league games are all at home. Elkhart Memorial and Warsaw remain in the thick of contention as well at 2-1.
Against the Panthers, Northridge led from the first basket onward, including by as many as 17 points in both the second and third quarters.
NorthWood, though, got as close as 58-52 at 5:05 to go in the fourth by virtue of a 12-3 run.
Knepp immediately answered that count, however, with a left-corner trey, igniting a 7-0 spurt to put the game away.
“I’m extremely proud of the effort our guys had against a good basketball team,” Wolfe said.
Trent Edwards paced the Panthers with 18 points and six assists. Fellow senior Brock Flickinger and sophomore Cooper Weins added nine points apiece.
NORTHRIDGE 70, NORTHWOOD 56
NORTHRIDGE: Alex Stauffer 7-9 0-1 14, Camden Knepp 5-11 2-2 17, Sam Smith 4-12 3-3 12, Clay Stoltzfus 1-4 0-0 3, Carter Stoltzfus 7-13 1-2 19, Trevor Brown 1-1 0-0 3, Drew Gayler 1-2 0-0 2, Blake Jacobs 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-52 (.500) 6-8 (.750) 70.
NORTHWOOD: Josh Stratford 2-2 0-0 4, Trent Edwards 8-18 2-4 18, Jamarr Jackson 1-2 0-0 2, Ben Vincent 3-8 0-0 7, Brock Flickinger 3-4 2-2 9, Ian Raasch 2-3 0-0 4, Cooper Weins 4-6 0-0 9, Cade Brenner 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 24-45 (.533) 4-6 (.667) 56.
Northridge`18`21`16`15`—`70
NorthWood`12`13`19`12`–`56
3-point goals: Northridge (12-28) – Knepp 5-9, Carter Stoltzfus 4-8, Brown 1-1, Smith 1-4, Clay Stoltzfus 1-4; NorthWood (4-11) — Flickinger 1-1, Weins 1-2, Brenner 1-2, Vincent 1-6. Rebounds: Northridge (22) — Stauffer 11. NorthWood (26) — Stratford 6, Jackson 5, Weins 5. Assists: Northridge (19) — Carter Stoltzfus 8, Stauffer 4; NorthWood (11) — Edwards 6. Steals: Northridge (6) — 6 with 1 each; NorthWood (3) — Flickinger 2. Total fouls: Northridge 9, NorthWood 10. Fouled out — none. Turnovers: Northridge 6, NorthWood 10.
Records: Northridge 7-5 (3-0 NLC), NorthWood 9-4 (1-2 NLC).
JV: Northridge 46, NorthWood 29. Top scorers: Northridge — Blake Jacobs 21, Drew Stahly 9; NorthWood — Cade Brenner 14, Caden Graham 5. JV records: Northridge 8-1, NorthWood 10-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.