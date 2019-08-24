Raiders hold on to edge Adams

A failed two-point conversion by South Bend Adams helped Northridge hang on for a 35-34 non-conference win on Friday.
Ira Armstead's eight-yard touchdown pass to Miguel Zyniewicz pulled the Eagles within 35-34 with :43 left in the game. But Adams' attempt to win the game came up short when Armstead's two-point conversion run failed.
Northridge, which trailed 13-0 in the first quarter, led 35-21 with 5:31 left in the game when Caid Lacey scored on an eight-yard run.
Raiders quarterback Oliver Eveler completed 8-of-15 passes for 146 yards with two touchdowns. Both those scores came from Breckin Judd, who caught four passes for 97 yards. Lacey rushed for 138 yards on 25 carries with two touchdowns.
NORTHRIDGE 35, SB ADAMS 34
Scoring By Quarters
Northridge`0`7`21`7`—`35
Adams`13`0`8`13`—`34
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
A — Miguel Zyniewicz 4 run; kick good; 2:02
A — Armstead 2 run; kick blocked; 0:05
Second Quarter
N — Breckin Judd 52 pass from Oliver Eveler; Cameron Graber kick; 1:41
Third Quarter
N — Caid Lacey 2 run; Graber kick; 10:13
A — 93 kickoff return; Armstead pass to Zyniewicz; 9:58
N — Judd 32 pass from Eveler; Graber kick; 6:09
N — Dominic Crowder 2 run; Graber kick; :30
Fourth Quarter
N — Lacey 8 run; Graber kick; 5:31
A — Zyniewicz 33 pass from Armstead; kick good; 4:19
A — Zyniewicz 8 pass from Armstead; run failed; :43
Team Statistics
`NR`Adams
Rush yards`235`102
Pass yards`146`184
Total yards`381`286
First downs`21`13
Fumbles-lost`3-2`1-1
Had intercepted`1`1
Penalties-yds`6-45`9-75
Individual Leaders
Northridge: Rushing — Caid Lacey 25-138, Dominic Crowder 11-54, Oliver Eveler 12-43. Passing — Eveler 8-15-146 (1 int.). Receiving — Breckin Judd 4-97, Jett Gott 2-14, Austin Floria 1-18, Cameron Waters 1-17. Interceptions — Judd.
Adams: Rushing — Armstead 18-83. Passing — Armstead 11-23-184. Receiving — Miguel Zyniewicz 7-120.
• GOSHEN 20, FAIRFIELD 14: Goshen quarterback Colin Turner threw for 229 yards and rushed for another 99, as the RedHawks broke a nine-game losing streak by holding on to beat the Falcons.
Goshen led 20-0 on touchdowns runs by Drew Worthman and two from Bryant Grewe, before Fairfield made things interesting down the stretch.
Quarterbck Cory Lantz tossed a pair of touchdown passes to senior receiver Nolin Sharick to pull the Falcons to within a touchdown before time ran out. Lantz threw for 100 yards and ran for 81 more to lead Fairfield.
GOSHEN 20, FAIRFIELD 14
Scoring By Quarters
Goshen`0`14`6`0`—`20
Fairfield`0`0`0`14`—`14
Scoring Plays
Second Quarter
G — Drew Worthman 2 run; Emylio Romo kick.
G — Bryant Grewe 4 run; Romo kick.
Third Quarter
G — Grewe 18 run; kick failed.
Fourth Quarter
F — Nolin Sharick 17 pass from Cory Lantz; kick blocked.
F — Sharick 49 pass from Lantz; Lantz run. xxxxxxxx.
Team Statistics
`Gos`Far
Rush yards`143`148
Pass yards`223`100
Total yards`366`248
First downs`22`14
Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-2
Had intercepted`0`0
Penalties-yds`9-80`7-45
Individual Leaders
Goshen: Rushing — Colin Turner 16-99, Bryant Grewe 12-29, Drew Worthman 1-21. Passing — Turner 11-17-223. Receiving — Mason Schrock 2-87, Liam Deegan 5-58, Andrew Pletcher 1-41.
Fairfield: Rushing — Cory Lantz 20-81, Jonathan Estep 4-33. Passing — Lantz 4-7-100, 2 TD's. Receiving — Nolin Sharick 3-91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.