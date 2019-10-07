Powerful Panthers to open against Wawasee

Northern Lakes Conference champion NorthWood will be looking for its 21st volleyball sectional title when the IHSAA tournament gets underway.
In the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional the 26-3 Panthers – who haven't lost a match since Aug. 24 – open up against the host Warriors on Thursday, October 17th.
In the second quarterfinal match, defending sectional champion West Noble faces Lakeland.
In the semifinals on October 19th, Tippecanoe Valley meets the NorthWood/Wawasee winner at 11 a.m. and Jimtown will face the West Noble/Lakeland winner.
The title match is set for 7 p.m.
At the 4A Goshen Sectional, Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart Central will be participating in the state tournament for the final time, as the two schools will be combining into Elkhart High School next fall.
The Crimson Chargers, who last won a sectional title in 2015, will face Goshen in opening round action at 6 p.m. on October 15th.
On October 17th, the Blue Blazers, who last won a sectional crown in 2013, face Penn, which was added to the local sectional this year. The Kingsmen have won two straight sectional titles at a different 4A site. Concord and Warsaw will play at 8 p.m. on the 17th.
The Goshen/Memorial winner advances to play Northridge in the first semifinal at 11 a.m. on October 19th, while the Penn/Central winner takes on the Concord/Warsaw winner in the day's second game. The title match is set for 7 p.m.
Fairfield will be playing in the 2A tournament for the first time in four years and the Falcons will travel to Prairie Heights for sectional play. The Falcons play Central Noble at 6 p.m. on the 17th in the sectional opener. Fairfield, which has won 13 sectional titles, is looking for its second sectional title in the last three years – the other coming in Class 3A.
Prairie Heights, which is looking for its third straight sectional crown, meets the Churubusco/Eastside winner on Saturday, October 19th, right after the Fairfield/Central Noble winner takes on Westview.
In 1A, defending sectional champion Bethany Christian got a bye at its own sectional and will play Lakewood Park/Hamilton winner at approximately 12:30 p.m. on October 19th.
In the first semifinal, Elkhart Christian, which last won a sectional in 2010, plays the Fort Wayne Blackhawk/Fremont winner. Blackhawk had its streak of seven straight sectional titles snapped last year.
Regional sites are LaPorte (4A), Norwell (3A), LaVille (2A) and Culver (1A). North semistates matches are at Plymouth and Frankfort, while the state finals will be at Ball State's Worthen Arena on Nov. 9.
IHSAA VOLLEYBALL SECTIONALS
Class 4A
At Goshen
October 15
6: Goshen vs. Elkhart Memorial
October 17
6: Penn vs. Elkhart Central
8: Concord vs. Warsaw
October 19
11: Northridge vs. Match 1 winner
1: Match 2 winner vs. Match 3 winner
7: Finals
Class 3A
At Wawasee
October 17
6: Wawasee vs. NorthWood
7:30: West Noble vs. Lakeland
October 19
11: Tippecanoe Valley winner vs. Match 1 winner
12:30: Jimtown vs. Match 2 winner
7: Finals
Class 2A
At Prairie Heights
October 17
6: Central Noble vs. Fairfield
8: Eastside vs. Churubusco
October 19
11: Westview vs. Match 1 winner
1: Prairie Heights vs. Match 2 winner
7: Finals
Class 1A
At Bethany Christian
October 17
6: FW Blackhawk Christian vs. Fremont
7:30: Lakewood Park Christian vs. Hamilton
October 19
11: Elkhart Christian vs. Match 1 winner
12:30: Bethany Christian vs. Match 2 winner
7: Finals
