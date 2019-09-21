Plymouth makes big offensive plays to top Memorial

ELKHART — Scot Shaw was frustrated.
Moments after talking to his Elkhart Memorial football team following a 42-24 loss to Plymouth on Friday, Shaw shook his head when asked about a game the Chargers were in most of the way.
"It's tough because we clawed our way back into it and then just couldn't get the job done in the end,'' Shaw said. "It's been the story of the year so far and actually, it's been kind of a five year story. We just have to find a way to win one of these games at some point.
One week after nearly upsetting Warsaw after being down 24-7 at halftime, the Chargers fought back again, pulling to within 24-17 with the ball in the fourth quarter after the Rockies had led 21-7.
But Plymouth's Seth Rundell – who Shaw will likely saw in his sleep Friday night – stepped in front of a Tyler Lehner pass and returned it 50 yards for a touchdown to push the Rockies lead to 28-17 with 7:02 left in the game.
"Just a bad read and not a great pass,'' Shaw said.
However, the Chargers weren't done just yet, as Lehner led the Chargers on a nine-play, 65 yard drive, which culminated on a 24-yard touchdown pass to tight end Zack Rohm, who bounced off a Plymouth defender at about the 7, gathered himself up and then drove into the end zone for the score.
But as was the case last week, Memorial just couldn't get a defensive stop, as Rockie coach John Barron dug into his playbook and called a double pass, which wide receiver Jake Reichard found a wide open Garrett Schrameyer for a 55 yard gain to the Memorial 18. Three players later, halfback Ivan Winkle scored his second touchdown of the night from two yards out, to put Plymouth up 35-24 with 3:19 to play.
After another Rockie interception, Plymouth added a final touchdown on a 40-yard pass from Joe Barron to Rundell to finish the scoring.
"We knew this would be a tough game tonight,'' John Barron said. "It was a long trip. It's really warm and most of all, Memorial is a really talented football team coached by a Hall of Famer that's won over 200 games in his career. We're very happy to be leaving here with a W.''
One of the key moments of the game came in the second quarter, with Plymouth leading 7-0 on a 46-yard touchdown pass to Rundell early in the quarter.
After a nice punt return by Derrick Woods, the Chargers would get the ball to the Plymouth 1 on a pair of nice runs by Woods.
But on second-and-goal, Woods was stuffed for a three yard loss and then Lehner was sacked for a loss of six more. Finally on fourth down, Lehner's pass to the end zone fell incomplete and Plymouth took over on downs.
"On the play from the one, it was just a missed assignment on a block,'' Shaw said. "We go through those plays and work on them everyday and our linemen have seen that play for three years now, but we just didn't get the job done tonight. It's just so frustrating.''
Plymouth would push it's lead to 14-0 late in the second quarter, driving 77 yards in just three pass play, taking only 26 seconds off the clock to do so. The final 10 yards came on a pass from Joe Barron to Reichard.
Fortunately for Memorial, there was still time on the clock and Lashawn Whitener made the most of it, taking the ensuing kickoff 76 yards to paydirt, to cut into Plymouth's lead with just 24 seconds left in the first half.
"We even kicked the ball on the ground just the way we wanted and they were still able to get a score out of it,'' John Barron said. "That's what I mean whey I say they have such great speed and athletes.''
Rundell's first interception of the game came in the third quarter and put the Rockies in great field position at the Memorial 15. Three plays later, Winkle had his first touchdown to give Plymouth a 21-7 lead.
Later in the quarter, Memorial would again get the ball inside the Plymouth 10, but this time a holding penalty pushed them back and the Chargers had to settle for a 36-yard field from Christian Santiago.
The Chargers would take advantage of the Rockies' only turnover to cut the lead to 21-17, when Nathan Sabas intercepted a Joe Barron pass that bounced off his receiver's pads at the Plymouth 47. A roughing the passer penalty on Plymouth and a 26-yard run by Lehner moved the ball to the one, where Woods punched it in with 1:45 left in the third quarter.
Joe Barron would finish the night 20-of-34 passing for 328 yards and two touchdowns, while Rundell would catch 12 of Barron's passes for 183 yards, while also adding the key interception return for a score. Plymouth outgained Memorial, 438 to 248.
Woods had a strong night for the Chargers, rushing for 119 yards on 20 carries and adding 32 yards on four receptions.
Plymouth improves to 4-1 on the year and 3-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference, while Memorial is 1-4 and 1-3. The Chargers will host Culver Academy in a non-conference game next Friday.
PLYMOUTH 42, MEMORIAL 24
Scoring By Quarters
Plymouth`0`14`7`21`—`42
Memorial`0`7`10`7`—`24
Scoring Plays
Second Quarter
P — Seth Rundell 46 pass from Joe Barron; (Adrian Cardona kick); 9:53.
P — Jake Reichard 10 pass from Joe Barron; (Cardona kick); 0:39.
P — Lashawn Whitener 76 kickoff return; (Christian Santiago kick); 0:24.
Third Quarter
P — Ivan Winkle 2 run; (Cardona kick); 8:09.
M — Santiago 36 field goal; 5:01.
M — Derick Woods 2 run; (Santiago kick); 1:45.
Fourth Quarter
P — Rundell 50 interception return; (Cardona kick); 7:02.
M — Zack Rohm 24 pass from Lehner (Santiago kick); 4:29.
P — Winkle 2 run (Cardona kick); 3:19.
P — Rundell 40 pass from Barron (Cardona kick); 2:52.
Team Statistics
`Ply`Mem
Rush yards`55`128
Pass yards`383`120
Total yards`438`248
First downs`18`18
Fumbles-lost`1-0`2-0
Had intercepted`1`3
Penalties-yds`11-106`11-130
Individual Leaders
Plymouth: Rushing — Ivan Winkle 16-63, Seth Rundell 1-5. Passing — Joe Barron 20-34-328, 1 int; Jake Reichard 1-1-55. Receiving — Rundell 12-183, Reichard 5-73, Einkle 2-32, Garr Schrameyer 1-55, Joe Styers 1-40. Interceptions — Rundell 2, Winkle.
Memorial: Rushing — Derrick Woods 20-119, Ivan Soen 8-20. Passing — Tyler Lehner 11-25-120, 3 int. Receiving — Woods 4-32, Tyren Mason 2-31, Donye Higgins 2-19, Damien Funnell 2-14, Zack Rohm 1-24. Interceptions — Nathan Sabas.
