Plymouth holds on to edge Concord, 27-23

PLYMOUTH - Friday's Northern Lakes Conference showdown between No. 3-ranked (Class 5A) Concord and No. 8-ranked (Class 4A) Plymouth was a tale of two halves.
The Minutemen made a furious in the second half before eventually falling, 27-23.
With the win, the Rockies are alone in first place in the conference at 5-0, while the Minutemen stand at 4-1 in the league. Both teams stand at 6-1 overall.
"We played really hard and had a chance to win," said Concord coach Craig Koehler. "That scoreboard has zero influence on what I think about our team. Our team is a real team with great kids. All we're going to do is go back to work and control what we can control. You never know. (Plymouth) still has to play NorthWood."
Plymouth went into halftime with a 27-3 lead and needed two second half interceptions to hold off Concord.
Both of those interceptions came with the Rockies holding on to a slim lead in the fourth quarter. The first one came in the end zone from Seth Rundell on a 2nd-and-20 for Concord at Plymouth's 23-yard line with 5:40 left in the game.
A fumble recovery from Concord's Dylan Prough had set up the visitors at Plymouth's 36-yard line with 6:53 left in the game.
Plymouth's second interception came off a tipped pass at the line of scrimmage that fell into the hands of Isaac Navejar with 2:21 remaining. The Minutemen had a 3rd-and-5 at their own 37-yard line.
Concord called its last timeout before Plymouth attempted a play on a 3rd-and-5 at Concord's 29-yard line with 1:29 showing on the clock. After the stoppage in play, Ivan Winkle ran seven yards to give the hosts a first down and a critical league win.
"We got two possessions there to win the game," Koehler said.
"We made zero (adjustments) at halftime. There was zero screaming and zero yelling. It's not the time to yell and scream and point fingers. We didn't coach well and we didn't play well. None of us did what we needed to do in the first half. We just looked at it as one snap at a time and one possession at a time and then see how things fall.
"How we played in the second half is 100-percent on (the players)."
Leading the Concord comeback in the second half was senior quarterback Ethan Cain, who completed 16-of-29 passes over the final two quarters for 196 yards and a touchdown.
Cain's 24-yard touchdown pass to Amarion Moore cut Plymouth's lead to 27-20 with 9:59 left in the game. On the play, Cain found a wide open Moore in the left corner of the end zone.
For the game, Cain completed 25-of-49 passes for 284 yards. Moore finished with seven catches for 87 yards.
Moore's touchdown was a set up by a failed fake punt by the Rockies on a 4th-and-8 at Concord's 39-yard line with 11:53 remaining in the game. Plymouth quarterback Joe Barron is also the team's punter.
"I just hate punting," said Plymouth coach John Barron. "We're so explosive and we still got our skill guys on the field. We thought we could maybe sneak one in there. They defended it well."
Concord's Ariel DeLaPaz kicked two 22-yard field goals and a 41-yarder. The second 22-yarder came with 7:00 left in the game and was the final scoring in the game.
"It was a 4th-and-5 and our defense was playing great and we got the ball back again," Koehler said about why he didn't go for a first down before the final field goal.
In the first half, Plymouth outgained Concord, 216 yards to 130.
Joe Barron completed 8-of-17 passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns. The Plymouth quarterback and wide receiver Garrett Schrameyer hooked up on scoring passes of 25 and 18 yards.
On their first drive of the game, Seth Rundell scored on a 40-yard run off an option play.
"We played a great first half," John Barron said. "I don't think we could have played any better. I told our kids at halftime that (Concord) wasn't going to go away. Craig's a great coach and they have a great team and they play hard."
In the first half, Plymouth's defense had two sacks and got an interception from Blake Davis. That interception gave the hosts the ball at Concord's 24-yard line and set up a 19-yard scoring pass from Joe Barron to Jake Reichard with 11:14 left in the second quarter.
Barron attempted 28 passes and completed 13 of them for 198 yards.
"(Plymouth) is a good team," Koehler said. "They were executing at a very high level (in the first half) and we weren't."
PLYMOUTH 27, CONCORD 23
Scoring By Quarters
Concord`3`0`10`10`—`23
Plymouth`7`20`0`0`—`27
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
P — Seth Rundell 40 run; Adrian Cardona kick; 9:48.
C — Ariel DeLaPaz 22 field goal; 3:50.
Second Quarter
P — Jake Reichard 19 pass from Joe Barron; Cardona kick; 11:14.
P — Garret Schrameyer 25 pass from Barron; kick failed; 2:37.
P — Schrameyer 18 pass from Barron; Cardona kick; 1:09.
Third Quarter
C — DeLaPaz 41 field goal; 9:03.
C — Cain 4 run; DeLaPaz kick; 2:46.
Fourth Quarter
C — Amarion Moore 24 pass from Cain; DeLaPaz kick; 9:59.
P — DeLaPaz 22 field goal; 7:00.
Team Statistics
`Con`Ply
Rush yards`100`101
Pass yards`284`198
Total yards`384`299
First downs`17`17
Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-2
Had intercepted`3`0
Penalties-yds`6-80`1-15
Individual Leaders
Concord: Rushing — Jamyris Rice 5-30, Roemello Moon 4-29, Ethan Cain 12-25, Carter Neveraski 4-16. Passing — Cain 25-49-284 (3 int.), Neveraski 0-1. Receiving — Amarion Moore 7-87, Jack D'Arcy 8-52, Neveraski 4-34, Braedon Taylor 2-66, Jake Eakins 2-36. Fumble recoveries — Moore, Dylan Prough.
Plymouth: Rushing — Ivan Winkle 15-42, Blake Davis 2-20. Passing — Joe Barron 13-28-198. Receiving — Garrett Schrameyer 6-112, Joseph Styers 2-45, Jake Reichard 1-19. Interceptions — Davis, Seth Rundell, Isaac Navejar.
