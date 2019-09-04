Pinarski is new coach at Concord

DUNLAP — Andrea Pinarski has been named the new softball coach at Concord High School, replacing Dawn Austin who resigned after the sectional following seven successful years coaching the Minutemen.
Pinarski’s hiring was approved by the Concord School Board on Tuesday.
A 2009 Concord graduate, Pinarski earning three varsity letters and two All-Northern Lakes Conference honors under head coach Robb Freeze. She earned All-State recognition her senior year and played on the North-South All-Star team. She also played volleyball and basketball while at Concord.
Following graduation, Pinarski competed in softball all four years at Dominican University where she earned NFCA All-Great Lakes Region accolades as a utility player in 2011. She served on the President’s Student Athlete Advisory Panel in 2012. She graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics, and a Certification in Elementary Education in 2013.
Pinarski currently teaches math at Northside Middle School in Elkhart. She also served on the Elkhart Memorial softball staff as the JV coach and varsity assistant coach for the past five seasons.
“We are always excited when we have the opportunity to hire one of own graduates,” Concord athletic director Dave Preheim said. “Andrea was a successful multi-sport athlete who went on to play softball in college and now has five years of high school coaching under her belt. We love it when our graduates had a positive experience here and want to return to help create that same experience for others.''
