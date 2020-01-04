PLYMOUTH — When it’s been over 11 years since your program won something with a trophy attached, it’s not supposed to suddenly come this easy.
When you lose one of your starters earlier in the day and already have a shallow bench, and are playing two games in that one day, it’s really not supposed to come this easy.
On the other hand, when you get the kind of performance that Jimtown got Friday night from Preston Phillips, there’s at least a chance it’ll come this easy.
With the smooth, 6-foot-7 senior lefty netting 24 points, making 14 of his 17 shots between the field and the line, collecting eight rebounds, dishing seven assists and grabbing two steals, the Jimmies blindsided Knox 64-29 in the championship of the Plymouth 1st Source Holiday Tournament.
Jimtown captured a title in boys basketball – be it conference, sectional or in-season tourney – for the first time since Dec. 29, 2008, when it claimed a holiday gathering at Bethany Christian.
“I was not aware it was that long, but (coach Matt Schauss) mentioned it was something a Jimtown team hasn’t done in awhile,” said Phillips, who was named tourney MVP, “so It’s a good feeling.”
The Jimmies (7-2) played without senior starter Brayden Rice, who suffered a high ankle sprain during the third quarter of their 52-38 semifinal win over Whitko in the morning round.
“We really just did it for him,” Phillips said. “Our coach put ‘compete’ on the board at the beginning of the game, and we just said that since Brayden can’t compete, we’re going to do that for him. It felt great to do it.”
The Redskins (6-3) were coming off a 62-47 win over the host Pilgrims in the second semifinal, blasting free of a 36-36 deadlock through three quarters, yet never had a chance against Jimtown.
The Jimmies rolled to an 11-0 lead in the opening 4:10, were up 15-2 after one quarter, made it 25-9 by halftime and scored the first 10 points of the fourth period to put the game away at 49-20 with over six minutes to go.
“We were battling some adversity,” Schauss said, alluding to the absences of both Rice and reserve Hunter Norment, who became ill between rounds, leaving Jimtown at seven available players, “so I really challenged this group, and everybody stepped up, and I was really proud of that. I think the way they were competing for Brayden kind of put us over the edge.”
Phillips, who flushed down a pair of open-court dunks, not only hit 9-of-11 field goals and 5-of-6 free throws, but repeatedly dazzled with his spot-on passing into prime shooting pockets.
“I actually get told to shoot the ball more,” Phillips said, “but I love finding open teammates. It’s a good feeling to help get them going, too. I love to create for other people.”
Still, Schauss is expecting more from his star player.
“It’s nice,” the coach said, “having a 6-7 kid who can pass the way he does and is unselfish as he is – great passer, great scorer, great player – but I always challenge him because he has another gear to him, and I can’t wait to see him put it all together.”
As a team, the Jimmies at least appeared to put it all together Friday.
Defensively, they stifled a club averaging 54.6 points, helping lead to their most lopsided win since February 2015 and Knox’s most lopsided loss since January 2016.
Offensively, they hit 23-of-40 field goals for 58%, including 9-of-16 on 3-pointers for 56%, and committed just seven turnovers with their crisp cutting and sharing.
“Whenever we don’t turn the ball over, it seems like we get a good look, so that’s what we harp on,” Schauss said.
The rest of it comes more naturally.
“We’ve got a group that cares about each other,” Schauss said. “It doesn’t matter who’s scoring, who’s making the pass, who’s making the play. They just want to put points on the board and come out the winner.”
Senior Bill Pawlak, who joined Phillips on the five-man all-tourney team, contributed 11 points, five rebounds and two steals in the final, draining 3-of-5 triples along the way, while sophomore Beau Barhams came off the bench to score 10 points.
“I was really proud of Hunter Konrath, Beau Barhams and Ethan Allen, the way they battled,” Schauss said. “Hunter was put in a starting role tonight (due to Rice’s injury) and those three all played a lot more minutes than I think they were expecting coming into the day.
“We started this morning with nine (players), and with Clay (Campbell) also being pretty sore, only had six by the end, so it was a great job by everybody.”
Rounding out the all-tourney unit were juniors Cade Short of Knox, Jake Reichard of Plymouth and Brett Sickafoose of Whitko.
JIMTOWN 64, KNOX 29
JIMTOWN: Blake Garretson 3-5 0-0 6, Hunter Konrath 2-5 0-2 6, Clay Campbell 2-5 1-2 6, Bill Pawlak 4-6 0-0 11, Preston Phillips 9-11 5-6 24, Beau Barhams 3-7 2-2 10, Ethan Allen 0-1 1-2 1. Totals: 23-40 (.575) 9-15 (.600) 64.
KNOX: Kole McIntire 4-11 1-1 9, Austin Taulbee 3-6 1-2 7, Cade Short 3-8 2-3 8, Gunner Wagner 0-7 2-4 2, Zac Rose 1-4 0-0 3, Braxton Geller 0-4 0-0 0, Ethan Wakal 0-2 0-0 0, Brock Taulbee 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 11-42 (.262) 6-10 (.600) 29.
Jimtown`15`10`14`25`—`64
Knox`2`7`11`9`–`29
3-point goals: Jimtown (9-16) — Pawlak 3-5, Konrath 2-3, Barhams 2-5, Campbell 1-1, Phillips 1-1; Knox (1-12) — Rose 1-2. Rebounds: Jimtown (28) — Phillips 8, Pawlak 5. Knox (26) — McIntire 5, Wagner 5, Rose 5. Assists: Jimtown (15) — Phillips 7; Knox (6). Steals: Jimtown (6) — Pawlak 2, Phillips 2; Knox (4) — Short 2. Total fouls: Jimtown 11, Knox 15. Turnovers: Jimtown 7, Knox 12. Records: Jimtown 7-2, Knox 6-3.
Next: Jimtown at Glenn Tuesday
First round: Jimtown 52, Whitko 38; Knox 62, Plymouth 47.
