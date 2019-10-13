MISHAWAKA — A new sectional this year brought the same result for the Penn girls soccer program.
Playing in a sectional against Elkhart County schools, the No. 7-ranked Kingsmen won their 13th straight sectional title on Saturday after edging two-time defending sectional champion Northridge, 2-1, at Penn High School.
It's the 18th sectional title overall for Penn (13-5-2), which advances to face No. 13-ranked Valparaiso at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at South Bend School Field. The Vikings knocked Penn out of the tournament in the regional finals last season, ending the Kingsmen's two-year reign as state champions.
"We've lost a lot of seniors the last couple of years," said Penn coach Jeff Hart. "We lost six seniors from two years ago that are playing Division I soccer. Last year's seniors were really close and a dominating group in our program for three or four years. We have a large senior class this year, but not a lot of them start. We start four of five underclassmen on any given night. It's just a special group that get along so well. We've literally had zero problems off the field with this group. You can see how much they cheer for each other. They've very happy for each other's success."
This year's sectional title didn't come easy for the Kingsmen.
Northridge tied the match at 1 after getting a goal from Maddy Wienert off an assist from Lauren Kollat with 36:16 left in the match. The goal came from five yards out and bounced off Penn goalie Isabella Costa into the net.
"Lauren and Maddy work really well off of each other," said Northridge coach Chris Mallot, whose team finishes at 10-6-2. "If we can get the ball to them in open space they can kind of pull one or two defenders out and the other one is good about making a run into open space to get that pass."
With 29:09 left in the match, Penn responded with the game-winning goal, as Sydney Domal scored from five yards off an assist from Elizabeth Hague.
"I was so proud of our team out there," Hart said. "We just kept battling and then Sydney Domal, who has missed several games this year with a quad injury, showed her athleticism and the difference that she makes when she's running around up top. Those young players at the top for us are very dangerous."
Domal talked about her thought process during her game-winning goal.
"I had to keep a level head," said the Penn junior. "We had just been scored on, but we had to keep our heads held up high and keep the (offensive) pressure going. I was just at the right place at the right time. I just had to focus and place the ball into the net."
In the final 15 minutes, Northridge got two shots on goal from 10 and 20 yards from Wienert, but each time Costa came through with a save for the Kingsmen.
Penn ran out the clock while attempting its 15th corner kick. All those kicks came from Grace Szklarek.
The Kingsmen scored first in the match on a goal from Kayla Leady off a corner kick with 23:48 left in the first half. The shot came from just outside the goalie box.
"This morning when we did our walk-through for an hour and a half all we worked on was corner kicks," Hart said.
The Kingsmen finished the match with a 14-7 edge on shots on goal.
Northridge goalie Hope Stacker finished with seven saves.
"To beat a goalie as good as Hope Stacker you're not going to do it coming down the middle of the field," Hart said. "We wanted to get to the edge of the field. That strategy makes life miserable for goalies. We made a concerted effort to get the ball wide and get down to the end line."
Northridge struggled to get into an offensive rhythm in the first half, as Penn did a great job of possessing the ball and the result was a 6-1 shots on goal advantage. The Kingsmen also had eight corner kicks over the first 20 minutes. The Raiders had no corner kicks in the contest.
"I think in the first 20 we came out a little flat and played a little slow," Malott said. "We had to adjust a little bit to the way (Penn) was playing its midfielders. We had to cut out some of their center passing.
"We gave up a lot of corners today. That kind of been an Achilles heal for us all year. You give Penn a dozen corners it's kind of hard to keep them out of the back of the net."
PENN 2, NORTHRIDGE 1
P - Kayla Leady (Grace Szklarek assist) 17th minute.
N - Maddy Wienert (Lauren Kollat assist) 44th.
P - Sydney Domal (Elizabeth Hague) 51st.
Shots on goal: Penn 14, Northridge 7.
Goalie saves: Penn (Abbie Clay, Isabella Costa) 4; Northridge (Hope Stacker) 7. Corner kicks: Penn 15, Northridge 0.
Records: Penn 13-5-2, Northridge 10-6-2.
