GOSHEN — Two-time defending sectional champion Penn and defending sectional champion Warsaw posted convincing wins Thursday in second round action at the Class 4A Goshen Sectional.
The Kingsmen, who moved east this year when it came to sectional play, beat Elkhart Central, 25-13, 25-19, 25-20, while the Tigers upended Concord, 25-11, 25-15, 25-13.
Penn (26-6) will meet Warsaw (25-7) in sectional semifinal play Saturday around 1 p.m. at Goshen High School. In the first match, Elkhart Memorial (18-14) faces Northridge (11-20). The semifinal winners play for the sectional championship at 7 p.m. on Saturday.
The loss to the Kingsmen was the final match for the Elkhart Central volleyball program. Next fall the Blue Blazers and Elkhart Memorial will merge into Elkhart High School.
"It's really sad," said Elkhart Central coach Yolanda Stahl about Thursday's match against Penn being the final one for the Blue Blazers. "But the combining of the two schools is coming and you also have to look at it as being very exciting. It's kind of a mixed feeling."
Stahl was asked about own coaching future.
"It's still to be determined," she said.
With the season winding down, Stahl called a timeout with her team trailing 22-16 in the third game.
"I was telling them to relax because they were getting a little tight," Stahl said. "We were struggling with our passing and I wanted them to pass like they know how to."
In the second game, the Blue Blazers took an 8-5 lead and trailed only 18-17 after getting a service ace from Abbey Miller.
But Central wouldn't get any closer, as the Kingsmen responded with a 7-2 run to end the game.
The Blue Blazers also stayed within striking distance in the third game, but Penn was able to get the key points when needed. Penn went on a 9-2 run and took a 19-12 lead. The closest Central got the rest of the way was four points.
"I think my girls played pretty well," Stahl said. "It was one of the best matches we've had this season. Penn is a very good team."
Central was led offensively by Michaela Whitaker, who finished with six kills.
Emily Hickey led a balanced Penn offense with seven kills. Janet Moala and Bella Phillips each added five.
"I didn't recognize my team at points tonight," said Penn coach Lisa Pawlik. "But that's OK because it's sectionals. It's one of those things where you come to a new place and it's all really exciting and everything is on the line and all the girls are trying to play hard for each other. I thought our team did a nice job of keeping its composure and giving back to each other."
In the second semifinal, Warsaw trailed only twice in the match at 1-0 in the first game and 2-1 in the second.
With her young team struggling, Concord coach Kelly Chupp called six timeouts during the match.
"I just was trying to get them mentally back and to focus on the fundamentals," said Chupp. "We had some adversity the last couple of weeks. We had an all new lineup out there. I thought that we had made progress throughout the season, but tonight we had different setters in there that hadn't set all season. Our libero, who's a freshman, had to be our setter.
"I'm proud of my girls for not giving up. That's a good Warsaw team. We worked all week and thought we had a good game plan, but with two freshman and four sophomores playing in different positions frustration was easily seen. Fundamentally, we didn't play well."
Concord's setter for most of the season was sophomore Emilee Eakins.
"Just some unfortunate events," Chupp said on why Eakins hasn't been playing.
Sophomores Gabrielle Norwood and Sophia Trout were brights spot for the Minutemen. Norwood totaled five kills and Trout had four.
Warsaw got offense from several girls. Kennedy Lauck had 10 kills, Kaylee Weeks had eight and Gwyn Bellamy added six.
"I thought defensively we played really, really strong tonight," said Warsaw coach Rick Ashmore. "That gave us the option to run different plays on offense.
The Tigers have continued to play well despite being without standout Betty Barnett, who suffered a season-ending injury early in the season.
"We started learning to have faith in other people," Ashmore said.
Penn and Warsaw didn't play each other during the regular season.
"It will be a war out there," Ashmore said. "Both teams are excellent teams. Both teams will come ready to play. It should be a good high school volleyball match."
IHSAA GOSHEN SECTIONAL
PENN DEF. ELKHART CENTRAL 25-13, 25-19, 25-20
Central leaders: Aces - Hannah Teich 2. Kills - Michaela Whitaker 6, Teich 3, Evan Hobik 2. Blocks - Teich 8, Morgan Hurt 4, Whitaker 2, Taryn Roberson 2, Abbey Miller 2. Digs - Abbey Miller 6, Whitaker 5, Shawna Foulk 5, Tiffany Waterson 4, Roberson 2, Maddie Grimes 2.
Penn leaders: Aces - Whitney Zarazee 3, Addyson Kois 2. Assists - Kois 33. Kills - Emily Hickey 7, Janet Moala 5, Bella Phillips 5, Kois 3, Molly Pooler 2. Blocks - Moala 4. Digs - Kylee Hixenbaugh 11, Emily Hickey 5, Zarazee 3, Allison Hickey 2.
Records: Penn 26-6, Central 16-9.
WARSAW DEF. CONCORD 25-11, 25-15, 25-13
Concord leaders: Aces - Macie Swinehart 1, Madison Jones 1. Assists: Alexandra Moss 13. Kills - Gabriella Norwood 5, Sophia Trout 4. Blocks - Norwood 5, Trout 2, Swinehart 2. Digs - Trout 6, Amber Packingham 4, La'Kyra Wagner 2, Bailei Mayo 2.
Warsaw leaders: Aces - Kylie Smith 5, Avery Gum-Hales 3, Kendra Love 2. Assists - Gum-Hales 34. Kills - Kennedy Lauck 10, Kaylee Weeks 8, Gwyn Bellamy 6, Abby Sanner 4, Allison Heinrich 3. Blocks - Lauck 5, Sanner 4, Gum-Hales 2. Digs - Gum-Hales 4, Smith 3, Love 3, Abbie Porter 3, Bellamy 2.
Records: Concord 10-19, Warsaw 25-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.