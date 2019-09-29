CULVER — NorthWood's boys tennis team are Northern Lakes Conference champions for the first time.
The Panthers accomplished that feat after winning the conference tournament on Saturday.
NorthWood finished with 48 points, while runner-up Northridge totaled 42.
The tournament championship, along with going 7-0 in the league during the regular season, gave the Panthers the outright NLC title.
On Saturday, NorthWood got championship performances from No. 2 singles player Ben Vincent and from No. 1 doubles players Landon Holland and Jack Wysong.
Finishing first for Northridge were No. 1 singles player Gabe Rodino and No. 2 doubles team Collin Seegert and Cole Miller.
NorthWood coach Tiffiny Schwartz was named the conference Coach of the Year.
Three-time defending conference champion Concord finished fourth at the tournament and fourth in the final league standings.
Nathan Schraw finished second at No. 3 singles on Saturday.
BOYS TENNIS
NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT
Team scores: NorthWood 48, Northridge 42, Plymouth 37, Concord 31, Goshen 27, Warsaw 26, Wawasee 8, Elkhart Memorial 2.
FINALS
No. 1 singles: Gabe Rodino (NR) def. Wes Troyer (NW) 7-5, 4-6, 3-3 (retired).
No. 2 singles: Ben Vincent (NW) def. Carlos Lichty (Gos) 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3 singles: Hayden Anderson (War) def. Nathan Schraw (C) 6-4, 6-4.
No. 1 doubles: Landon Holland/Jack Wysong (NW) def. Drew Harrell/Adam Hunter (P) 7-5, 6-2.
No. 2 doubles: Collin Seegert/Cole Miller (NR) def. Treyton Martin/Bryce Harner (NW) 6-4, 6-1.
CONSOLATION
No. 1 singles: Ryan Harmelink (G) def. Grant Houin (P) 6-1, 6-4.
No. 2 singles: Nic Bagley (P) def. Trey Williams (War) 6-3, 6-2.
No. 3 singles: Cameron Henry (NR) def. Bennett Christy (P) 6-1, 6-3.
No. 1 doubles: Kayden Cain/Gavin Smith (C) def. Evan Nay/Aaron Cripe (NR) 6-4, 7-5.
No. 2 doubles: Easton Strain/Hugh Smith (P) def. Thomas Burkert/Brayden Newburn (C) 6-1, 6-3.
