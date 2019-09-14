Panthers win eighth straight NLC title

SYRACUSE — The NorthWood girls golf team placed four golfers in the top eight on Saturday, as coach Adam Yoder's Panthers cruised to their eighth-straight Northern Lakes Conference title.
Led by medalist Cybil Stillson, NorthWood shot an astounding 317 on the day at Stonehenge Golf Course, breaking the former all-time low score of 332, set by Warsaw in 2005.
Stillson, who also won in 2018, shot a 75 to earn medalist honors, beating teammate Kirsten Schrock and Northridge's Braedyn O'Dell by one stroke to win the tournament.
The title ties NorthWood with Warsaw for most NLC girls golf championships with eight apiece.
Ashley Brewster of Northridge and Breanna Goss of NorthWood each shot an 81 to finish in a tie for fourth behind Schrock and O'Dell.
Northridge finished second in the team competition with a 343, while Concord was third at 357.
Yoder was named the conference's Coach of the Year for 2019.
NLC TOURNAMENT
At Stonehenge
Team scores: NorthWood 317, Northridge 343, Concord 357, Wawasee 359, Warsaw 377, Memorial 388, Plymouth 397, Goshen 427.
Top 10: Cybil Stillson (NW) 75, Kirsten Schrock 76 (NW), Braedyn O'Dell (NR) 76, Ashley Brewster 81 (NR), Breanna Goss (NW) 81, Belle Brunner (Waw) 82, Lauren Boessler (C) 84, Makenna Gall (NW) 85, Courtney King (M) 85, Gracie Tucker (C) 86.
NorthWood: Cybil Stillson 75, Kirsten Schrock 76, Breanna Goss 81, Makenna Gall 85, Delaney Davis 89.
Northridge: Braedyn O'Dell 76, Ashley Brewster 81, Julies Weaver 89, Emily Mack 97, Izzy Lawrence 127.
Concord: Lauren Boessler 84, Gracie Tucker 86, Gabby Sponseller 92, Evelyn Theinert 95, Rayna Boessler 106.
Memorial: Courtney King 85, Lily Ball 95, Morgan Kast 99, Mady Axsom 109, Natalie Wolschlager 118
Goshen: McKenna Cripe 107, Lauren Murphy 114, Estella Borden 109, Maya Narayan 103, Briza Tayagua-Delgado 108
