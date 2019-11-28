Ben Vincent scored 19 points and Trent Edwards added 17, as the NorthWood boys basketball team opened the season with a 75-43 victory over Lakeland on Wednesday night.
The Panthers led 15-8 at the end of the first quarter, before outscoring the Lakers 46-27 in the middle two quarters to take command.
Jason Borkolder added 13 points for the Panthers, who shot 60 percent (30-50) from the field on the night, including an 8-of-9 effort from Edwards and 5-of-5 from Borkholder.
Bracey Shepherd scored 16 points to lead Lakeland.
• WAWASEE 44, FAIRFIELD 37: Despite 18 points and five rebounds from senior Nolin Sharick, Fairfield fell in the first game under head coach Randy DeShone.
Austin Miller scored 12 points to pace a balanced Wawasee offense. The Warriors jumped to a 12-4 lead in the first quarter and never trailed the rest of the way.
• CLINTON CHRISTIAN , ELKHART CHRISTIAN: Mike Durr hit a layup at the buzzer with an assist by Seth Shetler to give Clinton Christian the win.
Elkhart Christian led most of the way, but the Couriers outscored ECA 19-13 in the fourth quarter to get the victory. Shetler led Clinton with 17 points, while Levi McCrindle added 14.
Luke Burns scored a game-high 21 points to pace ECA, while teammate Matt Elmrick chipped in 14.
BOYS BASKETBALL
NORTHWOOD 75, LAKELAND 43
LAKELAND: Carson Aldrich 3, Mason Douglas 9, Bracey Sheperd 16, Kolton Taylor 5, Brayden Bontrager 1, Clinton Bowers 0, Brayden Yoder 7, Blake Sturdivant 0. Totals: 11 17-25 43.
NORTHWOOD: Neez Smith 2, Ian Raasch 7, Cade Brenner 0, Brock Flickinger 4, Ben Vincent 19, Trent Edwards 17, Evers 0, Jamaar Jackson 4, Bontrager 0, Cooper Wiens 5, Jason Borkholder 13, Andrew Miller 0, Caleb Schwartz 2, Josh Stratford 0, Graham 2. Totals: 30 10-17 75.
Lakeland`8``1`15`8`—`43
NorthWood`15`25`21`14`—`75
3-point goals: Lakeland (4) – Aldrich, Douglas, Sheperd, Yoder; NorthWood (5) – Vincent 4, Wiens. Total fouls: Lakeland 18, NorthWood 23. Fouled out: Issacs. Turnovers: Lakeland 15, NorthWood 12. Rebounds: Lakeland (24) – Bontrager 7; NorthWood (35) – Borkholder 5. Records: NorthWood 1-0, Lakeland 0-1.
WAWASEE 44, FAIRFIELD 37
WAWASEE: Kameron Salazar 4, Austin Miller 12, Jaydon Boyer 0, Jack Stover 10, Keaton Dukes 7, Ethan Hardy 11. Totals: 16 11-22 44.
FAIRFIELD: Holden Blosser 3, Justin Bontrager 0, Braedon Helms 0, Bryce Hunsberger 0, Dalton Cripe 0, Casey Murray 0, Riley Behles 3, Nolin Sharick 18, Brayton Chupp 0, Bryce Willard 0, Owen Miller 7, Cade Gall 6. Totals: 11 10-13 37.
Scoring By Quarters
Wawasee`12`2`13`17`—`44
Fairfield`4`7`10`16`—`37
3-point goals: Wawasee (1) - Miller; Fairfield (3) - Blosser, Sharick, Miller. Rebounds: Wawasee (33) - Salazar 7, Dukes 6, Hardy 6; Fairfield (24) - Sharick 5. Assists: Wawasee (7); Fairfield (6). Steals: Wawasee (12) - Miller 4, Hardy 3; Fairfield (9) - Sharick 3. Total fouls: Wawasee 20, Fairfield 15. Fouled out - none. Records: Wawasee 1-0, Fairfield 0-1. JV: Wawasee 41, Fairfield 26.
CLINTON CHRISTIAN 55, ELKHART CHRISTIAN 54
CLINTON: Mike Durr 4, Alan Snyder 5, Nick Schrock 13, Levi Heyerly 2, Seth Shetler 17, Liam McCrindle 14. Totals: 20 12-19 55.
ECA: Bryce Coursen 6, Matthew Elmrick 14, Charlie Maxwell 2, Bryce Schrock 2, Jacob Becker 0, Matt Burns 7, Luke Burns 21, Noah Hunt 2, Seth Jachimiak 0. Totals: 24 2-4 54.
Scoring By Quarters
Clinton`8`13`15`19`—`55
ECA`15`12`14`13`—`54
3-point goals: Clinton (3) - Shetler 2, Snyder; ECA (4) - Coursen 2, Elmrick 2. Rebounds: Clinton (23) - Snyder 10, McCrindle 6; ECA (23) - Elmrick 7, L. Burns 5. Assists: Clinton (7); ECA (6) - M. Burns 3. Steals: Clinton (8) - Schrock 3, Shetler 3; ECA (4) - Elmrick 3. Total fouls: Clinton 11, ECA 20. Fouled out - none. Records: Clinton 2-0, ECA 0-1.
