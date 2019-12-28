Panthers persevere to claim Bankers title

MIDDLEBURY — They don't give style points for wins, let alone championships.
Saturday afternoon in the title game of the Northridge Bankers Classic tournament, the NorthWood girls basketball team persevered through foul trouble in the first half and turnovers throughout, to defeat the host Raiders, 42-32, to claim the title for the second straight year.
The Panthers, now 15-2 on the year, clinched the victory by hitting 14-of-16 from the charity stripe in the fourth quarter.
"When you're playing your fourth game in two days, both teams are tired, but I think our experienced showed in the fourth quarter,'' NorthWood coach Adam Yoder said. "Our girls didn't panic and then we hit our free throws when it counted. I thought both teams played great and it was a really good high school basketball game.''
Northridge trailed in the defensive battle 30-29 with under four minutes to play when NorthWood junior Kendal Miller buried a 3-point shot from an out-of-bounds play at the 3:44 mark to give the Panthers a huge boost on their way to the win.
"We had called a timeout because we couldn't get the ball in, so we knew we had to try something totally different'' Yoder said. "They deflected the pass on the first try, then we ran the same play and Kendal was able to get open behind the line and set her feet for the shot.''
It was the Panthers' lone 3-pointer of the day (in just three attempts) and gave NorthWood a 33-29 lead.
The Raiders' pulled to within two on their next trip downcourt when Maddy Wienert hit a short jumper to make it 33-31. But from there, it was all NorthWood, as the Panthers hit nine-of-10 from the charity stripe to pull away from their Northern Lakes Conference rivals.
Alea Minnich was four-of-four from the line in the final 42 seconds, including a pair after a technical foul on Northridge coach Doug Springer with six seconds to play.
"I just don't agree with the way the game was officiated in the final three minutes,'' Springer said. "When you have a team shooting 16 free throws in a quarter and the other shooting seven, something isn't right and it takes away from a good game.
"That said, I'm extremely proud of the way our girls fought and the continued improvement we're showing. This was a very competitive and hard-fought game and I can see our team gaining confidence and getting better every day.''
Northridge battled the taller Panthers with a tough full-court press that helped force 21 NorthWood turnovers – including on their first three possessions of the game.
"We wanted to see if they could handle our pressure,'' Springer said. "I thought we did a great job of causing a lot of problems for them and forcing 21 turnovers proves that.''
But despite having starters Minnich and Kate Rulli in foul trouble in the first half – and turning the ball over 10 times – the Raiders still led 15-14 at halftime, thanks to a 7-of-11 shooting performance from the field in the first 16 minutes. In fact, the Panthers would shot 64% for the game (13-21).
A 6-0 run in the third quarter, including four straight free throws from Colleen Miller, helped give Northridge a 25-23 advantage heading into the fourth. NorthWood's only bucket in the final 3:26 came from Reagan Hartman and cut the Raider lead to two entering the final stanza.
Payne would earn tournament Most Valuable Player honors after scoring 12 points in the title game, including a 7-of-8 effort from the charity strip in the fourth quarter. She also had 17 in NorthWood's tough 64-57 win over Merrillville in Saturday's first game.
Miller also had 12 points for the Panthers, while Rulli added 10 against Northridge.
"To be able to go 4-0 in the last two days is a great accomplishment,'' Yoder said. "We obviously have some work to do to get better against the press. When we can throw the ball over the pressure we're fine, but we struggled tonight with someone in our face. We have a guys' team that comes in and helps us with practice at times and we'll have them back after break. I think we've missed the pressure they show us.''
Jaci Walker led the Raiders (7-11) with 12 points, nine coming in the second quarter. Northridge struggled from the field, hitting just 10 of its 36 shots (27%).
Northridge continues it's gauntlet of a schedule on Jan 4 against defending 4A state champion Hamilton Southeastern.
NORTHWOOD 42, NORTHRIDGE 32
NORTHWOOD: Maddy Payne 2-5 8-10 12, Kendal Miller 4-5 3-4 12, Kate Rulli 5-6 0-0 10, Alea Minnich 0-0 4-4 4, Karlie Fielstra 1-3 0-0 2, Reagan Hartman 1-2 0-0 2, Bre Wise 0-0 0-0 0, Emma Martz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 13-21 15-18 42.
NORTHRIDGE: Maddy Wienert 2-5 2-2 6, Makenna Knepp 2-4 0-2 6, Juliana Weaver 0-5 2-2 2, Jaci Walker 5-12 2-3 12, Colleen Miller 1-5 4-4 6, Brylee Froman 0-1 0-0 0, Kayla Pippenger 0-3 0-1 0, Julia Mantyla 0-1 0-0 0, Eva Fisher 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 10-36 10-13 32.
NorthWood`6`9`8`19`—`42
Northridge`2`12`11`7`—`32
3-point goals: NorthWood (1-3) – Miller; Northridge (2-14) – Knepp. Total fouls: NorthWood 18, Northridge 18. Fouled out: Wienert. Rebounds: NorthWood: (17) – Payne 7; Northridge (16) – Walker 6. Records: NorthWood 15-2, Northridge 7-11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.