Four players from Northern Lakes Conference champion NorthWood – along with head coach Hilary Laidig – have been honored by the Northern Lakes Conference after the 2019 volleyball season.
NorthWood's Maddy Payne, Kate Rulli, Caroline Mullet and Kendal Miller were named first-team All-Conference, while Laidig was named Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to a 7-0 record in the NLC.
Elkhart Memorial also had four players named to the first team in Emily Anderson, Maddie Boomershine, Jackie Fernandez and Olivia Gonsoski. Other All-NLC selections were Brynn Shoup-Hill of Goshen, Northridge's Molly Brown, Avery Christy of Plymouth and Avery Hales, Kennedy Lauck and Kylie Smith, all of Warsaw.
HONORABLE MENTION
Sophia Trout (Concord), Alea Minnich (NorthWood), Kathryn Detweiler (Goshen), Makena Knepp (Northridge), Alaina Clady (Plymouth), Kenzie Snyder (Plymouth), Kaylee Weeks (Warsaw), Madison Simmons (Wawasee).
Final standings: NorthWood 7-0, Memorial 6-1, Warsaw 5-2, Plymouth 4-3, Goshen 3-4, Northridge 2-5, Wawasee 1-6, Concord 0-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.