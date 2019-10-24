Panther pair embrace state finals

NAPPANEE — Landon Holland and Jack Wysong never lost their focus.
That could have happened after NorthWood's boys tennis team fell to Westview, 3-2, in the Concord Regional final on October 9th.
But instead, the No. 1 doubles team for the Panthers refused to lose in their senior year of tennis competition.
Doubles partners for the first time this year, Holland and Wysong have displayed the ablility to win matches when playing or even not playing their best.
The two seniors hope to continue their successful season together today when the individual state finals get underway. The pair from NorthWood will face Munster's Charlie Morton and Kathir Venkat in a quarterfinal match Friday at 2 p.m. at Indianapolis Park Tudor High School. Holland and Wysong will go into the match with a 27-1 record, while Morton and Kenkat stand at 22-1.
"It was pretty hard for us," said Holland about the loss against Westview. "We were hoping to make it to state as a team.
"But we knew we had to re-focus because we had a shot to go far individually. We had to get past the fact that the team didn't move on and play for each other."
Play and dominate. The two had little trouble in regional wins at Portage. In their first match, Holland and Wysong beat Hobart's Charles Tomaga and Nicholas Kolopanis, 6-0, 6-0. In the championship match, NorthWood's duo rolled past Bremen's Shay Kyser and Mason Porter, 6-2, 6-2.
"I think they can read each other really well," said NorthWood boys tennis coach Tif Schwartz. "They bring their own strengths to the court. They've developed a great chemistry so it's worked out really well."
The Panthers entered the season with Wysong looking for a No. 1 doubles partner, as his teammate last yea – Trajan Schwartz – graduated.
Schwartz decided to give Holland an opportunity to pair up with Wysong at doubles. Holland had just played singles in his first three years of high school tennis.
"We wanted to do what was best for the team and what would help us go as far as we could as a team," Tif Schwartz said.
"We had challenge matches (before the season) and (Holland and Wysong) came together pretty easily. It was the best thing for the team all along. It really fell together like we needed it to. I'm very impressed with what they've done."
Experience and familiarity benefited the NorthWood pair and helped the chemistry evolve.
Both entered the year as three-year players on the varsity. Wysong played doubles his freshman and junior year and participated in singles his sophomore year.
Wysong and Holland's lone loss this year came in three sets against DeKalb seniors Evan Ostrawski and Alex Holwerda.
"Being that we're both four-year varsity players we kind of know each other's style of play," Holland said. "We know how each other work. It also helped a little bit that we played together in the summer.
"We've just grown throughout the year. We didn't play our best at the beginning of the year, but luckily, we were able to win some close matches. We dominated more at the end of the year."
The duo feeds off each other's strengths on the court.
"When (Holland) is at the baseline he's able to sustain rallies and I'm able to poach the ball and put it away at the net," Wysong said.
Arguments between the two have been less frequent then losses.
"Sometimes I'll hit a bad shot and be mad at myself," Wysong said. "But he never gets mad at me and I never get mad at him."
During the run in the individual state tournament, teammates have played a significant role in the duo's success.
If (Wysong and Holland) need extra work, teammates stay with them after practice and work with them," Schwartz said. "It's awesome that guys come to practice to do that. Jack and Landon have been able to maintain a routine and keep things as normal as possible. I give kudos to their teammates because their season is over and they didn't have to keep playing. But they're just as excited as everybody else. It's a great team dynamic and it says a lot about all of them."
Wysong said that 10 teammates will be going down to Indianapolis to cheer him and Landon on.
"It's great to have their support," Wysong said. "We're able to get strength off their cheering and energy."
In advance of the state finals, Wysong and Holland practiced every day, with most of the practices outside.
"They've had good practices and different opportunities to play different doubles teams from our team with different styles," Schwartz said.
"It will be a fun experience for Landon and Jack. I think they have nothing to lose. They just need to go out and play the way they are capable of playing."
There's sure to be some nervousness to go with a simple game plan.
"I think we're both going in with the expectation to play our best tennis," Holland said. "We're not focusing as much on winning and losing. We just want to do the best we can and live with whatever the result is."
