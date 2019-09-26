NorthWood's tennis team is hungry for more success

NAPPANEE — Through the ups and downs, Tiffiny Schwartz has appreciated her 17 years as the boys and girls tennis coach at NorthWood High School.
In the middle of her coaching career she remembers the struggles with the boys tennis program.
"There was a three to five year span where we had only seven guys on the varsity," said Schwartz said. "We had only one win over a three-year span. Those were some of the harder working years, but they were fun years. It wasn't dreadful. We still had fun. We did the best that we could."
The rough times didn't last, as Schwartz directed teams with more depth and talent.
"The last few years we've had some success," Schwartz said.
But this year's team has been more than good. Dominant would be the best description of the squad.
NorthWood finished 13-1 overall during the regular season and went 7-0 in the Northern Lakes Conference. All those league matches were won 5-0.
Before this year, the Panthers had never won the league title.
"We're doing well and making history," Schwartz said. "That's for sure."
Work ethic and attitude are reasons NorthWood is having a special 2019 season.
"Even in the last couple of years these guys would go out and hit tennis balls all the time," Schwartz said. "They're constantly pushing each other and trying to make each other better. It helps the team tremendously when all the players are supporting each other. There's a lot of chatter. They're cheering on their partners and teammates. They're not afraid to say something to a teammate if something isn't working right. What's neat is that they listen to each other. They want to play and get better and have the desire to be the best that they can be and be the best NorthWood boys tennis team ever seen."
A personal celebration for Schwartz has taken place during this impressive season. She earned her 100th career win as the boys coach at NorthWood in a 5-0 win over Plymouth.
"It's nice to have this team be a part of that history," Schwartz said.
Not everyone is noticing NorthWood's excellence, as the Panthers aren't ranked among the top 30 teams in the state in the coaches poll.
But Schwartz isn't upset about being ignored.
"In a way it's kind of nice thing," she said. "We can be looked at more as an underdog.
"Is our conference down this year? I don't know. Some teams are down this year that weren't down last year. But graduation hits everyone. We've had some really good conference matches this year and I still feel our conference is very strong.
"We have a lot of experience back and that's been beneficial for us. Our first goal was to win the conference. In the past few years we would lose that Concord match and be 0-1. We beat them this year and it was the first time our seniors had beaten Concord in round-robin competition. Beating Concord gave our team confidence. We had just played Culver Academy the Friday night before and played really, really well in that match. It was an indicator that we were pretty good team and that we could hang with the better teams this year and potentially even beat them."
Schwartz knew she would be strong at singles with the return of No. 1 singles player Wes Troyer and No. 2 singles player Ben Vincent. Troyer entered this week's NLC Tournament with a 14-3 record, while Vincent was 17-0.
"No. 1 and No. 2 singles battle it out all the time," Schwartz said. "Sadly, one had to play at No. 2, but that's awesome for us as a team. The two had three challenge matches before the season to determine the two spots."
After that, Schwartz had some re-shuffling to do when it came to her lineup this year. No. 3 singles player Chase Horner, who owns a 12-5 record, was the No. 1 singles player on JV last year. Landon Holland, who was the No. 3 singles player last year, is part of the No. 1 doubles team this year with Jack Wysong, who also played No. 1 doubles last year. Wysong and Holland own a 16-1 record. At No. 2 doubles there's the new duo of Bryce Harner and Treyton Martin.
"Keys for us have been three singles stepping up and our No. 2 doubles team coming together," Schwartz said. "Our No. 2 doubles had never played together before. All three of those guys have bought in and kept working to improve. They played outside of practice time and did things on their own. They made changes that needed to be made and put themselves in position to win matches."
Troyer, Horner, Wysong, Holland and Harner are all seniors, while Vincent and Martin are juniors.
NorthWood's lone loss this year was to Westview, 3-2, on September 16th. A potential rematch against the Warriors could come in a regional final at Concord High School on October 9th.
But before then, the Panthers must find a way to navigate through their own sectional and win a sectional title for the first time since 2007.
NorthWood lost to Fairfield, 3-2, in a sectional final last year.
"Several matches were tight matches that could have gone either way," Schwartz said. "Fairfield played great tennis and came out ahead.
"We're just going day by day right now. You can't overlook anybody. Just because you beat somebody during the regular season doesn't guarantee you the same outcome again. I told our guys (Monday night) that we have a target on our back after accomplishing our goal of going 35-0 (in conference matches). I just want our guys to keep improving and give 100-percent each day. I think we'll do that."
