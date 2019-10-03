NAPPANEE — The conditions weren't ideal for anyone to shoot a low score at the East Noble Girls Golf Regional at the Noble Hawk Golf Course.
First heavy rain affected the course and the start of the regional.
Instead of starting on September 28th, the regional finally took place on September 30th – after an hour delay because of fog.
"It was pretty water logged," said NorthWood girls golf coach Adam Yoder. "Four inches of rain fell Friday and Saturday."
But Panthers' sophomore Cybil Stillson wouldn't let Mother Nature affect her performance.
She had a plan and her execution was flawless on and off the golf course.
Stillson finished as the regional medalist with a program-record 67 score over 18 holes.
That showing helped lift the Panthers to a second place finish at the regional with a 324 and gave them a spot into the state finals for the fourth time in the school's history. First place Homestead totaled a 282.
Stillson and her teammates next compete this Friday and Saturday at the state finals at Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel.
"Friday night I was all pumped up to play Saturday morning," said Stillson about the regional. "I just had to refocus when we got the message Saturday that we were going to play Monday. "When he had a delay for over an hour on Monday (because of weather) it wasn't about rounds or anything related to golf. I just wanted to have fun with my teammates (during that break).
"I birdied the first two holes and that got me off to a great start. The greens were soft because it was wet and I was able to attack more pins and that set me up for more birdie opportunities.
"I had not shot under 70 before and to beat that for the first time gives me motivation and a confidence boost."
Yoder, along with family members, were among the people that admired the work done by the gifted golfer.
"It was just really solid," Yoder said about the performance. "The tough course situation made it hard for most players. The highest skill leveled players were able to rise to the top. She drove the ball well and putted well. I was impressed with the way she kept her foot down and kept making birdies."
Cybil's father (Jeff) and mother (Angie), who have never missed one of Cybil's matches, were there to witness the special moment.
"When I was making the turn after nine holes and was 1-under par I looked at my parents," Stillson said. "They were kind of smiling at me. My mom told me to keep it up and finish strong. When I had the run of four birdies in a row on the back nine I kept glancing at my parents. There wasn't much emotion from them and they weren't standing next to each other. I knew they were nervous and excited. My parents were texting my sister (Summer) or one of my coaches that I work with in the offseason."
Cybil called her sister Monday night and heard her sister point out the significance of the 3-under par on Monday.
"The first thing she said is that we'll have to track are under pars," Cybil said. "I have the record in our house now. She has had a 2-under par. She also congratulated me. She's very humble and I appreciate that about her. We're both happy for each other when we play well."
Cybil credits her sister for helping her get started in golf. Neither parent was a golfer while growing up.
"One of our neighbors was a golf fanatic and my sister got into the sport through the neighbor," Cybil said. "I learned to play golf through my sister. We've lived on golf courses our whole life. She's definitely taught me the most about the sport."
According to Cybil, the two sisters have different golf games and mindsets.
Summer, who is currently a junior golfer at Saint Mary's College, played in the state finals twice when she was at NorthWood.
"I would say I'm more competitive than she is and she would agree," Cybil said. "We both want to win, but I want to win more than her. I definitely want to beat her in any game we play against each other.
"I'm more aggressive than her as a golfer and get more distance and definitely able to attack the pins more. But she has a better short game than me."
When asked to compare the two sisters and their golf games, Yoder sees one sister having an edge.
"Statistically, at this point, Cybil is a better player than her sister," Yoder said.
But Yoder feels that Cybil has a ways to go to equal the play of former NorthWood standout Amy Thompson, who finished ninth in the state finals in 2009.
"I'll say Amy is the better player until Cybil finishes better than ninth in the state finals," Yoder said. "It's tough to get to that point in the state finals. You have to make sure you don't make mistakes and are aggressive when the time comes.
"But (Cybil) is in a much better spot mentally then a year ago. She also has a lot more shots around the greens and more versatile with her skill set. She's also played in a lot of tough offseason tournaments that have prepared her for the stressful state tournaments."
As a freshman, Cybil came close to matching Thompson's state finals performance. She finished tied for 13th last year at the state finals with a 155. Before that showing, Cybil finished third at the sectional with an 83 and finished tied for second at the regional with a 72.
Two weeks ago at the Warsaw Sectional, Stillson was the medalist with a 77.
"I feel like the season has gone pretty well for me," Cybil said. "At the beginning of the season I wrote down all my goals. I wanted to win the NLC and be a sectional and regional champion. It's cool that I've accomplished that.
"I want to finish in the top 10 at state. I know most of the girls down there. It will be fun to play with them. If I play my best I have a good shot of reaching my goal."
IHSAA GIRLS GOLF STATE FINALS
WHEN: Friday and Saturday beginning at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE: Prairie View Golf Club in Carmel
AREA TEAMS: NorthWood and Penn
AREA INDIVDUAL: Northridge (Ashley Brewster).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.