NorthWood repeats sectional title

WARSAW — Behind a sectional-record score of 316, NorthWood's girls golf team captured its second straight Warsaw Sectional championship on Saturday.
NorthWood has now qualifed for the regionals for the 11th time in the last 12 years.
Wawasee placed second with a 357 and Warsaw was third with a 372.
The top three teams and the top three golfers not on qualifying teams advance to the East Noble Regional next Saturday at Noble Hawk Golf Course.
The Panthers top golfer was sophomore Cybil Stillson, who shot a 77 and was the medalist for the day. All told, the Panthers had the top four finishers at Stonehenge Golf Course, as Kirsten Schrock (79), Makenna Gall (79) and Breanna Goss (81) followed Stillson at the finish.
WARSAW SECTIONAL
Team scores: NorthWood 316, Wawasee 357, Warsaw 372, Plymouth 379, Whitko 391, Rochester 397, Tippecanoe Valley 417, Whitko 425.
NorthWood: Cybil Stillson 77, Kirsten Schrock 79, Makenna Gall 79, Breanna Goss 81, Delaney Davis 84.
