NorthWood, which captured its first-ever Northern Lakes Conference boys tennis title last Saturday, is hoping to gain its first sectional championship since 2007.
The host Panthers will face the winner of Wednesday's Goshen-Bethany Christian matchup in sectional semifinal action on Thursday.
In the other semifinal, defending sectional champion Fairfield meets Jimtown on Thursday.
The title match is set for 5 p.m. Friday at NorthWood.
It should be a very competitive sectional at Concord where the Minutemen are looking for their fourth straight sectional championship.
Concord faces Elkhart Memorial and Elkhart Central plays Northridge today.
The combining of Memorial and Central makes it the last sectional tennis competiton for the two schools. The Crimson Chargers last won a sectional title in 2012 and the Blue Blazers are looking for their first sectional crown since 2000.
At Penn, the Kingsmen are looking for an 18th straight sectional title. Penn opens up against Mishawaka today.
IHSAA TENNIS SECTIONAL
At Concord
Wednesday
5: Elkhart Central vs. Northridge; Elkhart Memorial vs. Concord.
Thursday
5: Finals.
At NorthWood
Today
4:30: Goshen vs. Bethany Christian.
Thursday
4:30: Jimtown vs. Fairfield; NorthWood vs. Match 1 winner.
Friday
4:30: Finals.
At Penn
Today
4:30: Marian vs. SB Adams; Penn vs. Mishawaka.
Thursday
4:30: Finals.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.