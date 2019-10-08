DUNLAP — It will be Westview matching up against NorthWood in the finals of the Concord Boys Tennis Regional, after both teams posted 4-1 wins on Tuesday.
NorthWood got wins from West Troyer, Ben Vincent and Chase Horner in singles, while the No. 1 Doubles team of Landon Holland and Jack Wysong also won in two sets, as the Panthers topped DeKalb 4-1.
Meanwhile, NorthWood's Northern Lakes Conference rival Northridge wasn't as fortunate, as the Raiders lost to Westview 4-1. Northridge's only win came at No. 1 Doubles, where Evan Nay and Aaron Cripe posted a straight set win.
But Northridge took both No. 2 and No. 3 Singles to three sets, before losing. In fact, the Raiders took the first game in both instances, before falling.
Westview edged NorthWood 3-2 in September.
