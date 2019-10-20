NorthWood and Fairfield will be playing in volleyball regionals this weekend, after each won sectional titles on Saturday.
Fourth-ranked NorthWood cruised through the Class 3A Wawasee Sectional without losing a set, as the Panthers topped Tippecanoe Valley and defending champion West Noble, 3-0 on Saturday.
The Panthers defeated West Noble 25-15, 25-16 and 25-12 in the title match, as All-State candidates Maddy Payne and Caroline Mullet led the way. Payne had 12 kills and 5 blocks in the match, while Mullet had 26 assists, 11 digs and four aces.
In the the semifinals, NorthWood topped Valley, 15-10, 25-16, 25-15, as Payne had 14 kills and four blocks and Mullet added 32 assists
In a power-packed Norwell Regional, the Panthers (32-3) will face Northwestern (27-2) at 10 a.m. Saturday. Angola and Bellmont will play in the second game, with the title match set for 7 p.m.
In Class 2A, Fairfield won the Prairie Heights Sectional, beating the host Panthers in the title match 25-22, 25-22, 25-7. Earlier in the day, the Falcons topped Westview in four games, 25-27, 25-20, 25-18 and 25-17.
Sydney Stutsman finished with 77 assists on the day, while teammate Madeline Gawthrop topped the Falcons with 37 kills.
Fairfield (22-12) will play at 10:30 a.m. Saturday against Rochester (21-12) at LaVille High School. Boone Grove and Andrean will play the second game, with the title match set for 7.
Defending champion and host Bethany Christian bowed out of its own sectional, losing to eventual champion Lakewood Park 25-14, 26-28, 26-24 and 25-11.
