NAPPANEE — In a low scoring defensive battle, mental toughness and plain old want mean everything.
Tuesday night at 'The Panther Pit.,' the NorthWood boys basketball team put big checkmarks in both categories and posted a 41-35 overtime victory over Jimtown.
The victory by the Panthers was the 200th in the career of head coach Aaron Wolfe, who has posted a record of 200-91 in his 13 years at the school. NorthWood is 6-1 this season.
"It is a great win for our program,'' Wolfe said. "I am proud of the culture we have here at NorthWood and 200 wins means I've coached a lot of really good players and of course my assistant coaches have been a huge part of that.''
The loss was the first of the season for Jimtown, as the Jimmies fall to 4-1.
Jimtown forced the overtime period when senior Brayden Rice hit a running shot in the lane with five seconds to play to tie the game at 33.
After a timeout, Northwood's Trent Edwards was forced low on the baseline by the defense of Jimtown's Preston Phillips and his shot from behind the backboard was off, sending the game to overtime.
But rather then hanging their heads, the Panthers came out and dominated the overtime, starting with a jumper by Edwards and a pair of free throws from Jason Borkholder to give NorthWood a 37-33 lead with 2:05 left in the overtime.
Borkholder had been 0-4 from the charity stripe in regulation, before confidently stepping up and burying both free throws in overtime.
"Those were very clutch shots,'' Wolfe stated.
Jimtown's Bill Pawlak would hit a pair of free throws with 1:35 on the clock – his first points since ending the first half with a rebound basket – to make it a two point game.
Pawlak and sophomore Beau Barhams would each miss a 3-point shot in the final 30 seconds of the game, while Cooper Wiens and Edwards would each hit a pair of free throws to clinch the game for NorthWood.
"I was so proud of our defensive effort tonight ... it's easily the best we've played defense all season,'' Jimtown coach Matt Schauss said. "But I told the kids there were three things that cost us tonight: Missed free throws, missed bunnies around the basket and giving up too many offensive rebounds.''
About those offensive rebounds.
NorthWood finished the night with 15 offensive boards to just five for the Jimmies. Many came in the second half, when a Jimtown team playing its fourth game in seven days began to look tired.
"I thought our guys did a great job on the boards tonight,'' Wolfe said. "When you're struggling offensively, the more chances you get around the basket, the better chance you have to score. Rebounding and defense is about mental toughness and I thought we had that tonight and that's a good sign for us.''
The Panthers shot just 29 percent from the field (11-37) and failed to hit a 3-point attempt. But thanks to their offensive rebounding, they earned a number of second and third chances that would lead to a basket or free throws.
Jimtown also struggled shooting the basketball on Tuesday (11-29), while also missing nine free throws.
"I know how much every possession means to our players and tonight, NorthWood matched that intensity,'' Schauss said. "It was a tough, defensive game and our kids fought hard too.''
Behind the shooting of Pawlak and a three-point play on a dunk by Phillips, the Jimmies led by five with 3:50 to play in the second quarter. But a pair of free throws by Edwards and a bucket by Borkholder had NorthWood within one, before a nice reverse layup by Pawlak on an offensive rebound gave Jimtown a 19-16 halftime lead.
NorthWood would take its first lead of the game at the 4:19 mark of the third quarter when freshman Ian Raasch hit a pair of free throws. A layup by Raasch gave the Panthers a one point lead going into the fourth quarter.
Edwards scored 15 points and grabbed nine rebounds to pace the Panthers, while Borkholder added 10 points. Phillips would lead the Jimmies with 11 points and five blocked shots, while Pawlak finished with 10 points.
"Ben Vincent wasn't scoring tonight, but I thought he did a really good job defensively chasing Pawlak around,'' Wolfe said. "I also think Cooper Wiens did a great job on Phillips. Those are tough assignments on a couple tall and long players and our guys stepped up.''
NORTHWOOD 41, JIMTOWN 35, OT
JIMTOWN: Preston Phillips 3-6 5-10 11, Bill Pawlak 3-9 2-2 10, Clay Campbell 1-5 1-4 3, Blake Garretson 0-0 0-0 0, Brayden Rice 3-3 3-4 9, Beau Barhams 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter Konrath 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 11-29 11-20 35
NORTHWOOD: Brock Flickinger 1-3 1-2 3, Ben Vincent 0-6 0-0 0, Trent Edwards 3-11 9-9 15, Jason Borkholder 4-7 2-6 10, Jamarr Jackson 1-5 2-3 4, Ian Raasch 1-2 2-2 4, Cooper Wiens 1-3 2-3 4, Josh Stratford 0 1-2 1. Totals: 11-37 18-25 40.
Jimtown`10`9`6`8`2`—`35
NorthWood`8`8`10`7`6`—41
3-point goals: Jimtown (2-13) – Pawlak 2-8; NorthWood 0-11. Total fouls: Jimtown 21, NorthWood 17. Fouled out: Campbell. Turnovers: Jimtown 14, NorthWood 10. Rebounds: Jimtown (22) – Rice 6; NorthWood (31) – Edwards 9. Records: NorthWood 6-1, Jimtown 4-1.
