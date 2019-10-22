Northern Lakes Conference co-champion Northridge had five players named to the All-Conference girls soccer team on Tuesday, while head coach Chris Malott was named Coach of the Year.
Twin sisters Hope and Leah Stacker of Northridge were joined by teammates Madison Wienert, Lauren Kollatt and Betsy Wertman on the team. Mallot was honored for leading the Raiders to a share of the conference title with a 6-0-1 record.
Local players named to the first-team included Concord's Kendal Swartout, Jada Swanson and Lauren Pollock, NorthWood's Emma Martz and Lizzie Hildebrandt, Elkhart Memorial's Kelsey Knowlton and Goshen's Maddie Swallow and Alessandra Lozano.
NLC ALL-CONFERENCE
Northridge: Hope Stacker, Leah Stacker, Betsy Wertman, Madison Wienert.
Concord: Jada Swanson, Lauren Pollock, Kendal Swartout.
NorthWood: Emma Martz, Lizzie Hilderbrant.
Goshen: Maddie Swallow, Alessandra Lozano.
Memorial: Kelsey Knowlton.
Plymouth: Lindsay Janus, Amber Schrameyer, Aubrey Vervynckt, Claudia Marohn.
Warsaw: Audrey Grimm, Corissa Koontz, Jordan Love, Tes Berlesman.
Wawasee: Courtney Cox.
Local Honorable Mention: Nicole Guzman (Northridge), Delaney Hoag (Northridge), McKenna DeFreese (Concord), Andrea Puga (Memorial), Jahlea Douglas (Memorial), Caroline Jenkins (NorthWood), Ariana Topping (NorthWood), Jocelyn Valderrama (Goshen).
Final standings: Northridge 6-0-1, Warsaw 6-0-1, Plymouth 4-3, Concord 3-3-1, Goshen 2-3-2, NorthWood 2-3-2, Memorial 1-5-1, Wawasee 0-7.
