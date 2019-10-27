FORT WAYNE — For the 25th time in 28 years, the Northridge girls cross country team will be going to the state finals, after coach Ryan McClane's team finished fifth at the New Haven Semistate on Saturday.
Led by a ninth place finish by freshman Haylee Hile, the Raiders posted score of 169, just one point away from fourth place Hamilton Southeastern. According to McClain, Northridge had five girls set personal best times at the semistate.
Elkhart Memorial's Morgan Dyer qualified for the state finals with a finish of 11th, while Penn's Brooke Neal finished 15th and also qualified as an individual. Fairfield's Carol Haldeman and Elkhart Central's Lauren Dibley each just missed making the cut.
Defending state champion Carroll claimed the team title with just 50 points to beat Fishers (139). With the top six teams advancing to next week's state finals in Terre Haute, Penn finished seventh, just five points away from Fort Wayne Concordia.
In the boys race, three local runners have reached the state finals.
Goshen's Drew Hogan, who won both the Elkhart sectional and regional title, came home 14th, while teammate Cole Johnston was 16th and Northridge's Jack Moore 21st. Moore sprinted in the last 100 meters to earn the last qualifying spot. Elkhart Memorial senior Neil Terrell was just two runners short of qualifying for state.
Fort Wayne Concordia easily won the boys meet over Homestead. Goshen was seventh, just eight points away from moving on to state.
NEW HAVEN SEMISTATE
BOYS
Team scores: FW Concordia 49, Homestead 98, Fishers 99, West Noble 163, Columbia City 173, Hamilton Southeastern 179, Goshen 187, Penn 215, Westview 218, Wabash 259, Bellmont 270, Oak Hill 283, New Haven 302, Northridge 352, Mishawaka 382, Huntington North 449, NorthWood 471, PEndelton Heights 486, Wapahani 556, Frankton 559.
Top 20: Reece Gibson (Concordia) 15:34.3. Luke Combs (Lapel) 15:35.5. Izaiah Steury (Angola) 15:39.7. Wilson Whicker (Concordia) 15:48.0. Spencer Carpenter (Westview) 15:52.0. Landon Wakeman (Columbia City) 15:53.3. Drake Kropf (Concordia) 15:53.9. Braden Sweet (Southwood) 15:54.2. Jarred Neff (Homestead) 15:54.5. Keagan Stuckey (Homestead) 15:56.2. Drew Smith (Fishers) 15:58.4. Will Clark (Fishers) 15:58.6. Jaylen Castillo (Fishers) 15:59.1. Drew Hogan (Goshen) 16:00.2. Matthew Mitsch (Yorktown) 16:01.1. Cole Johnston (Goshen) 16:03.0. Colten Cripe (West Noble) 16:03.7. Eric Swinson (Hamilton Southeastern) 16:06.1. Dereck Vogel (Wabash) 16:07.2. Kobe Milledge (Snider) 16:08.8.
GIRLS
Team scores: Carroll 50, Fishers 139, Homestead 145, Hamilton Southeastern 168, Northridge 169, FW Concordia 189, Penn 194, FW Dwenger 197, Norwell 242, Oak Hill 279, FW Luers 343, Pendleton Heights 347, Huntington North 369, DeKalb 382, Mishawaka 422, Elkhart Central 424, South Adams 426, Fairfield 437, Yorktown 451, Delta 492.
Top 20: Erin Strzelecki (Dwenger) 17:29.4. Zoe Duffus (Carroll) 17:33.1. Addison Wiley (Huntington North) 17:57.6. Ellie Cates (Concordia) 18:16.2. Julia Dvorak (Homestead) 18:24. Monroe Fruchey (Carroll) 18:26.4. Halle Hill (Hamilton Southeastern) 18:31.5. Mollie Gamble (Oak Hill) 18:31.5. Haylee Hile (Northridge) 18:33.5. Amelia Faber (Homestead) 18:33.7. Morgan Dyer (Memorial) 18:34.4. Mallory Clements (Carroll) 18:35.6. Sarah Busch (Luers) 18:40.2. Sarah Mahnensmith (Norwell) 18:43.8. Brooke Neal (Penn) 18:50.3. Ashlyn Minton (Carroll) 18:51.1. Shelby Christman (Carroll) 18:51.1. Sydney Lambert (Norwell) 18:55.7. Abbey Gentz (Woodlan) 18:59.7. Lydia Bennett (DeKalb) 19:04.6.
