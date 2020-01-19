Northridge girls make it six straight titles

MIDDLEBURY — Led by four-time winners Elsa Fretz and Sydney Nethercutt, Northridge won the Northern Lakes Conference Girls Swim Meet on Saturday and claimed the school's sixth straight league title. It's the 18th overall NLC championship for the Raiders.
The Raiders finished with 550 points, which was 94 points ahead of second place Concord.
Fretz finished with a pool record time of 23.37 in the 50-yard freestyle and she was part of a 200-yard freestyle team that finished with a meet record time of 1:37.02 in the 200-yard freestyle relay.
Fretz was also a champion in the 100-yard freestyle (51.02) and part of a winning 400-yard freestyle relay team (3:33.73).
Nethercutt captured titles in the 500-yard free (5:02.68) and 200-yard free (1:52.83), along with being a member of winning 200-yard freestyle relay and 400-yard freestyle relay teams.
Jenna Nethercutt was a triple winner, as she placed first in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.33) and was part of the winning 200-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay teams (1:49.32).
• NIC: South Bend St. Joseph came away with the Northern Indiana Conference Meet championship at the Elkhart Aquatic Center.
The Indians finished with 585 points, while Penn placed second with 563.
Alyssa Messenger was the lone champion for the Kingsmen, as she placed first in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 58.63.
GIRLS SWIMMING
NORTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores: Northridge 550, Concord 456, Wawasee 273, Warsaw 227, Goshen 191, Plymouth 136, NorthWood 126, Elkhart Memorial 116.
200 medley relay: Northridge (Kenzie Weber, Jenna Nethercutt, Ingrid Fretz, Americis Ingling) 1:49.32; Concord 1:50.58. 200 freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt (NR) 1:52.83, Grace Brenneman (Con) 1:55.54, Kiran Stauffer (Con) 1:57.34. 200 individual medley: Anna Yeater (NR) 2:13.37, Alaina Yeater (NR) 2:15.23, Clare Ritchie (NR) 2:15.29. 50 freestyle: Elsa Fretz (NR) 23.37 pool record, Alexis Mishler (Waw) 24.35, Kiah Farrington (Waw) 24.79. Diving: Jiselle Miller (NR) 514.35, Kaitlin Simons (NR) 473.05, Brooke Farnham (Con) 425.65. 100 butterfly: Sophia Stutsman (Con) 59.34, Rachel Terrell (EM) 59.58, Audrey Lantz (Con) 1:00.03.
100 freestyle: Elsa Fretz (NR) 51.02, Grace Brenneman (Con) 51.91, Kenzie Weber (NR) 54.32. 500 freestyle: Sydney Nethercutt (NR) 5:02.68, Hailey Clark (NR) 5:10.37, Ingrid Fretz (NR) 5:10.68. 200 freestyle relay: Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Jenna Nethercutt, Sydney Nethercutt, Kenzie Weber) 1:37.02 meet record; Concord 1:39.80. 100 backstroke: Alexis Mishler (Waw) 57.85, Ella Lantz (Con) 58.33, Kenzie Weber (NR) 59.06. 100 breaststroke: Jenna Nethercutt (NR) 1:06.33, Anna Yeater (NR) 1:08.19, Tavia Bratt (NR) 1:09.84. 400 freestyle relay: Northridge (Elsa Fretz, Americis Ingling, Ingrid Fretz, Sydney Nethercutt) 3:33.73; Concord 3:44.90.
NORTHERN INDIANA CONFERENCE MEET
Team scores: SB St. Joseph 585, Penn 563, SB Adams 322, Elkhart Central 256, SB Riley 248, New Prairie 91, Bremen 80, SB Clay 79, Mishawaka 51, Jimtown 26, Marian 23.
200 medley relay: St. Joe (Jane Lloyd, Lauren Pieniazkiewicz, Evie Sierra, Olivia Elston) 1:49.92; Penn 1:52.60. 200 freestyle: Mary Cate Pruitt (SJ) 1:50.77, Emma Feltzer 1:55.12, Gabby Costa (Penn) 2:01.58. 200 individual medley: Evie Sierra (SJ) 2:08.95, Andie Drew (SJ) 2:12.76, Alyssa Messenger (Penn) 2:14.04. 50 freestyle: Lauren Pieniazkiewicz (SJ) 24.66, Madi Bottorff (Penn) 25.18, Kailey Simmons (Bre) 25.44. Diving: Lindsay Gizzi (SBA) 520.25, Bailey Betzer (Penn) 509.50, Katie Hensell (SBA) 439.80. 100 butterfly: Mary Cate Pruitt (SJ) 56.96, Jordan Koszyk (Penn) 1:01.45, Logan Koszyk (Penn) 1:02.38.
100 freestyle: Emma Feltzer (SJ) 52.90, Jane Lloyd (SJ) 54.42, Madi Bottorff (Penn) 55.55. 500 freestyle: Evie Sierra (SJ) 5:03.30, Andie Drew (SJ) 5:15.54, Gabby Costa (Penn) 5:29.05. 200 freestyle relay: St. Joe (Lauren Pieniazkiewicz, Emma Feltzer, Katie Jachim, Mary Cate Pruitt) 1:39.74; Penn 1:42.21. 100 backstroke: Alyssa Messenger (Penn) 58.63, Jane Lloyd (SJ) 1:00.42, Olivia Elston (SJ) 1:00.84. 100 breaststroke: Lauren Pieniazkiewicz (SJ) 1:08.97, Lauren Meyer (SBR) 1:09.99, Megan Rach (Penn) 1:12.37. 400 freestyle relay: St. Joe (Evie Sierra, Emma Feltzer, Jane Lloyd, Mary Cate Pruitt) 3:34.25; Penn 3:45.46.
