Northridge girls looking for sectional three-peat

Two-time defending girls soccer sectional champion Northridge opens up Class 3A sectional play next Thursday with a semifinal matchup against Elkhart Memorial at Penn High School.
This season, the Kingsmen join the Elkhart County schools at the girls and boys sectionals.
Penn, which has won 12 straight sectional titles and is ranked No. 9 in the state, opens up against Concord at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
In the second first round matchup on Tuesday, Elkhart Central faces Goshen.
It's the last sectional appearance for Elkhart Central and Elkhart Memorial, as the two schools will merge next fall.
The Blue Blazers last won a girls sectional title in 2005, while the Crimson Chargers have never won one.
In the 2A sectional at Lakeland, NorthWood starts is quest for a third straight sectional title against West Noble at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
At Plymouth, Jimtown, which is in its second-year of competition, meets South Bend Clay in second round action in Class 2A. The Jimmies beat Clay earlier in the year.
Third-ranked Marian plays Culver Academy in quarterfinal action and will play the Jimtown-Clay winner
In 1A at Westview, No. 16 Bethany Christian takes on the host Warriors at 7 p.m. on Tuesday. Elkhart Christian drew a bye into the semifinal and will face Lakeland Christian in Thursday's second game.
On the boys side, host Northridge is looking to repeat as a sectional champion in Class 3A. The 13th-ranked Raiders received a bye and will face the Warsaw-Concord winner on Wednesday.
In Tuesday's first game, Elkhart Central faces a Penn team that has won eight sectional titles in a row, while Elkhart Memorial matches up against No. 20 Goshen.
The Crimson Chargers last won a boys sectional title in 2015 and the Blue Blazers last held up a boys sectional championship trophy in 2012.
In 2A, No. 10 NorthWood hosts No. 15 and defending sectional champion West Noble in a big opening-round match at 5 p.m. Monday.
At Marian, Jimtown's first venture into an IHSAA sectional will be at tough one, as the Jimmies open the tournament at 6 p.m. Monday against No. 12 South Bend St. Joseph at the Marian Sectional. The Indians have won nine straight sectional titles.
Marian, ranked No. 1 in 2A, opens against South Bend Clay on Tuesday.
In Class 1A, Bethany Christian is looking for its third straight sectional championship and will be the sectional host.
The fourth-ranked Bruins drew the bye and will meet Central Noble in a semifinal contest on Thursday. Elkhart Christian will play in the sectional opener at 5 p.m. Monday against Prairie Heights.
IHSAA SECTIONAL PAIRINGS
GIRLS
Class 3A
At Penn
Tuesday
5: Penn vs. Concord
7: Goshen vs. Elkhart Central
Thursday
5: Game one winner vs. Game two winner
7: Northridge vs. Elkhart Memorial
Saturday
7: Championship
Class 2A
At Plymouth
Monday
6: SB Washington vs. Plymouth
Tuesday
5: SB Clay vs. Jimtown
7: Culver Academies vs. Marian
Thursday
5: Glenn vs. Game one winner
7: Game two winner vs. Game three winner
Saturday
6: Championship
At Lakeland
Tuesday
5: Angola vs. Lakeland
7: West Noble vs. NorthWood
Thursday
5: Game one winner vs. Game two winner
7: Wawasee vs. DeKalb
Saturday
7: Championship
Class 1A
At Westview
Tuesday
5: Lakewood Park Christian vs. Central Noble
7: Westview vs. Bethany Christian
Thursday
5: Game one winner vs. Game two winner
7: Elkhart Christian vs. Lakeland Christian
Saturday
7: Championship
BOYS
Class 3A
At Northridge
Monday
6: Warsaw vs. Concord
Tuesday
5: Penn vs. Elkhart Central
7: Elkhart Memorial vs. Goshen
Wednesday
5: Northridge vs. Game one winner
7: Game two winner vs. Game three winner
Saturday
2: Championship
CLASS 2A
At NorthWood
Monday
5: NorthWood vs. West Noble
7: Lakeland vs. Angola
Wednesday
5: Game one winner vs. Game two winner
7: Garrett vs. Wawasee
Saturday
2: Championship
At Marian
Monday
6: SB St. Joseph vs. Jimtown
Tuesday
5: SB Clay vs. Marian
7: SB Washington vs. Glenn
Wednesday
5: Bremen vs. Game one winner
7: Game two winner vs. Game three winner
Saturday
2: Championship
Class 1A
At Bethany Christian
Monday
5: Prairie Heights vs. Elkhart Christian
7: Westview vs. Eastside
Wednesday
5: Game one winner vs. Game two winner
7: Central Noble vs. Bethany Christian
Saturday
2: Championship
