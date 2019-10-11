The Indiana High School Athletic Association announced on Thursday that Elkhart's North Side Gym will again host two North Semistate boys basketball games on March 21, 2020.
After several years of hosting just the Class 4A sectional, the IHSAA brought one of the two North semistate locations back to Elkhart last March.
North Side hosted the Class A game featuring Lafayette Catholic facing Fort Wayne Blackhawk and the 3A game with Culver Academy playing Marion. The other North Semistate game in March will again be at Lafayette Jeff.
Penn reached the 4A semistate last year, but was sent to Lafayette to face Carmel.
The IHSAA also announced all the tournament sites for girls and boys sectional, regional and semistate games.
The 4A local boys sectional will be at North Side Gym, with the regional site at Michigan City High School. In 3A, NorthWood and Jimtown will each host a sectional, with the winner at Jimtown going to South Bend Washington for regional play, while the NorthWood champ goes all the way to New Castle.
Back in 2A, Fairfield will play at Westview in the sectional, with the winner advancing to North Judson. Elkhart Christian and Bethany Christian will play at Fremont for the Class A sectional, with Triton hosting the regional.
The local 4A girls basketball sectional will feature Elkhart Central, Elkhart Memorial, Concord, Goshen, Northridge, Penn and Warsaw, with the games being played in Warsaw. LaPorte will once again host the 4A regional.
In 3A, Lakeland will host a sectional with NorthWood, while Jimtown will travel to John Glenn for sectional play, with both winners playing at Jimtown for the regional. Fairfield will host at 2A sectional, with the winner going to Winamac for regional play. And finally in Class A, Bethany Christian and Elkhart Christian will go to Fort Wayne Blackhawk, with Caston hosting the regional.
North semistates for the girls are at LaPorte and Logansport
