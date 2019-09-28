Newcomer returns to key Panther victory

MIDDLEBURY — NorthWood could do almost no wrong during a masterful first half, and even when the visitors did, it still wound up right on Saturday morning at Northridge.
It was that type of day for eager junior quarterback Nate Newcomer and the rest of the Panthers as they rolled to a 34-14 Northern Lakes Conference high school football victory over the Raiders.
Newcomer, who sat out the previous week’s 40-10 win over Wawasee with an elbow injury, threw for four touchdowns and 216 yards in his return. He scampered for another 99 yards.
“That was hard,” Newcomer said of missing a game for the first time in his career. “I wanted to be out there with my brothers, but I trusted Kaden Lone in there. He’s a freshman, you know, and I was impressed with him.”
Newcomer finished 12-of-16 through the air against Northridge, added a couple pass break-ups from his defensive back position, and for punctuation, turned a near-special teams disaster into a humorous and glorious outcome for the Panthers.
As NorthWood return man Kyle Sellers was about to be popped while fielding a punt at his own 48 late in the first quarter, the ball ricocheted off his chest and right into the hands of Newcomer, who was a couple yards in front of his Sellers.
“I just caught it and ran,” Newcomer said with a shrug. “I didn’t really expect it, but it worked out.”
It worked out to the tune of his 25-yard dash with the ball to the Raider 25.
On the very next play, a fast-redeeming Sellers took a handoff for an apparent sweep right, then lofted a TD pass to tight end Jake Lone, who’d snuck behind the defense for the score.
That put the Panthers up 14-0, and they soon stretched their spread to 27-0 on Lone’s second TD reception, 17 seconds before halftime.
Over the opening two quarters, Class 4A No. 10 NorthWood (4-2, 3-1) racked up 316 yards and 16 first downs while holding the Raiders (3-3, 1-3) to just 47 yards and one first down.
“Our defensive line controlled the line of scrimmage and offensively we were able to control the ball,” Panther coach Nate Andrews said after his team possessed it for nearly 18 of the first half’s 24 minutes. “Northridge is tough on their interior defense. They hung us up some on blocking assignments, but we were able to get a few yards at a time running and then hit some play-action passes.”
Two of Newcomer’s three first-half TD passes were actually backfield forward tosses of about a yard each to an in-motion Ben Mestach, who converted them into 16 and 21-yard scores.
“Ben did all the work,” Newcomer said with a grin of being credited with throwing scores on those plays. “It was nice.”
Meanwhile, the hard-hitting, fast-flying NorthWood defense limited the Raiders to four three-and-outs and a 28-yard possession during the opening half.
“The game was over at halftime,” Northridge coach Tom Wogomon said of his team’s third straight loss. “It was just a matter of what the final score was going to be. NorthWood is a team that just physically outplayed us. We could look at a couple weeks ago (in a 35-17 loss at Plymouth) where we played physically hard and there were a couple plays here or there that might’ve made a difference, but there was none of that situation today. Today was a team that played a lot more physical than we did.”
The Panthers expanded their lead to 34-0 on their first possession of the second half when wide open tight end Jason Borholder hauled in a play-action pass over the middle from Newcomer and then sprinted the final 57 yards of a 73-yard touchdown.
The Raiders closed the final gap with TD passes by quarterback Oliver Eveler to Judd Breckin and Jett Gott, the latter coming with 1:55 remaining in the game.
Junior Cameron Waters made his third interception of the season for Northridge to halt the Panthers’ only non-scoring first-half possession.
Andrews, in his sixth season at NorthWood, won his 50th game at his alma mater. He moved exactly 100 victories behind his hall of fame dad, Jim Andrews, who was 150-65 over 20 seasons.
“I loved it,” Nate Andrews said of being involved in a rare day game, after storms caused the contest to be postponed Friday. “Something new, something different. You try to embrace all that comes with it, and our kids did a great job of adjusting.”
The Panthers, who notched their third straight win to stay a game back in the NLC race, visit Elkhart Memorial (1-5, 1-3) on Friday.
Northridge remains at home Friday as Goshen (1-5, 0-4 visits) comes to town.
“We’ll see how these guys respond,” Wogomon said. “We started the season playing pretty good football, but right now, we’re going to look at ourselves in the mirror and see how we want to come out on Monday.”
NORTHWOOD 34, NORTHRIDGE 14
Scoring By Quarters
NorthWood`14`13`7`0`—`34
Northridge`0`0`7`7`—`14
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
NW — Ben Mestach 16 pass from Nate Newcomer; Jerson Sanchez kick; 3:43.
NW — Jake Lone 25 pass from Kyle Sellers; Sanchez kick; 1:33.
Second Quarter
NW — Mestach 21 pass from Newcomer; Sanchez kick; 2:31.
NW — Lone 6 pass from Newcomer; kick failed; 0:17.
Third Quarter
NW — Jason Borkholder 73 pass from Newcomer; Sanchez kick; 5:22.
Nr — Breckin Judd 48 pass from Oliver Eveler; Cam Graber kick; 2:16.
Fourth Quarter
Nr — Jett Gott 16 pass from Eveler; Graber kick; 1:55.
Team Statistics
`NW`Nr
Rush yards`221`86
Pass yards`236`172
Total yards`457`258
First downs`20`11
Fumbles-lost`2-0`2-0
Had intercepted`1`0
Penalties-yds`4-35`5-25
Individual Leaders
NorthWood: Rushing — Nate Newcomer 19-99, Jaden Miller 9-47, Ethan Evers 2-27, Ben Mestach 4-27, Veshon Malone 1-9. Passing — Newcomer 12-16-211 (1 int.), Kyle Sellers 1-1-25 (0 int). Receiving — Jason Borkholder 2-88, Miller 3-43, Mestach 3-42, Sellers 3-32, Lone 2-31.
Northridge: Rushing — Dom Crowder 12-54, Jadan Bourne 8-20, Oliver Eveler 2-6, Caid Lacey 7-6. Passing — Eveler 11-22-172 (0 int). Receiving — Jett Gott 5-70, Judd Breckin 2-66, Austin Floria 2-25, Josh Beard 2-11. Interception — Cameron Waters.
