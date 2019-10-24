Mullet filling the stat sheets for NorthWood

NAPPANEE — Versatility and personality makes NorthWood's Caroline Mullet very valuable to her volleyball team.
On the court, Mullet does much more than hand out assists from her setter position.
"Her defense has sky-rocketed this year," said NorthWood volleyball coach Hilary Laidig. "She leads the team in digs as a setter, which is very, very impressive. She has 318 digs this year. Last year she finished the season with 200. It's amazing. Defensively, she's been so, so good this year. Because of her ability to leap she's also contributed with her blocking. She's also improved when it comes to kills. Last year she had 97 kills. This year she has 117. That's opened up opportunities for our other hitters. She an attack the ball. She serves well too. This year, she has 34 aces."
When she's not attacking the ball, Laidig is placing the ball in perfect spots for her teammates to spike. She's totaled 916 assists this year, which is 50 more than she had last year.
"I trust all my teammates to make a smart play and get a kill every time," said Mullet.
Beyond the stats, Mullet has also contributed.
"Off the court she finding a way to get the girls to spend time together," Laidig said. "Our seniors this year have done a really, really good job of including the freshmen. Caroline felt left out when she was younger and she's made it a point to make sure that nobody on the team is left out."
Mullet has embraced being a senior leader.
"As a senior everyone looks up to you, especially the freshmen," the 5-foot-8 standout said. "I'm the oldest person on the court and the younger players look at you as a role model and you have tell them what needs to be done in matches and how to work in practices."
Behind the combination of strong leadership, talent and chemistry, NorthWood's volleyball team has excelled throughout the season.
With a Northern Lakes Conference and a Class 3A sectional championship in their possession, the Panthers are next setting their sights on a regional championship for the first time since 2010. A trip to Norwell High School and a semifinal matchup at 10 a.m. against Northwestern (27-2) awaits NorthWood (31-3). A win in that match would give the Panthers a school-record for wins.
"The biggest difference in the team this year is chemistry," said Mullet. "I love spending time with the other girls on the team. We do stuff with each other outside of volleyball. Relationships have been formed and that's helped us on the court. We communicate with each other what we need to work on to be successful as a team."
Past disappointments also motivated NorthWood to improve.
The Panthers won their first sectional title since 2015 after beating nemesis West Noble in the finals, 25-15, 25-16, 25-12, last Saturday at the Wawasee Sectional.
From 2016-18, NorthWood lost in the sectional finals to West Noble (25-17, 25-12, 25-19), lost in the sectional finals to Fairfield (25-16, 25-15, 25-15) and last year lost to West Noble in the sectional semifinals (25-18, 25-15, 25-13).
As a two-year starter and a three-year member of the varsity, Mullet witnessed those frustrating defeats.
"Losing to West Noble last year put a fire in us," Mullet said. "We wanted to beat them because they beat us last year. We were excited to go into the final match."
Not wanting a repeat of past sectional disappointments, Mullet worked on her game and learned how to become a better leader in the offseason.
This past summer, Mullet and NorthWood teammate Maddy Payne were part of a Northern Indiana Volleyball Association team that won nationals.
"My NIVA coach (Adria Anderson) worked with me on how to become vocal on the court," Mullet said. "Personally, I'm not very vocal. I'm usually pretty quiet. Coach (Anderson) taught me how to speak up and be more vocal. I've definitely been better in the past year with that."
A weight lifting class directed by NorthWood football coach Nate Andrews has also been part of Mullet's daily school schedule.
"I love that class," Mullet said. "It's a fun class with other athletes. It's a competitive class that you can get better in. You're doing exercises and working on different parts of your body."
Laidig points to that class as being a big reason why Mullet has developed into a complete volleyball player.
"She's made big strides from her junior to senior year," Laidig said. "She's gained confidence taken coach Andrews weight lifting class. She's quicker, stronger and jumps higher now."
Mullet, who's also an excellent student with a 3.94 grade-point average, would like to keep playing volleyball in college.
"I'm still looking and trying to decide the best fit for me," Mullet said about her future. "It's just up in the air right now. I'd like to go to a small school and play volleyball. That's my hope and dream."
Another dream for Mullet is playing high school volleyball into November.
"All the teams at the regional will be difficult to play," Mullet said. "But I feel as a team we can do anything and can rise to the occasion. I don't believe that we should sell ourselves short. We can achieve anything that we put our mind to."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.