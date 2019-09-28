Minutemen improve to 6-0 by beating Jimtown

DUNLAP — At halftime of his team's game with Jimtown on Saturday, Concord head coach Craig Koehler drew a line in the sand for his defense.
"We challenged them to find a way to stop the run,'' Koehler said. "On their touchdown drive in the second quarter, they just drove the ball down our throats, which is exactly what they did last year to beat us and we reminded our seniors of that at the half.''
Message delivered.
The Minutemen would hold Jimtown scoreless in the second half and went on to beat the Jimmies 29-9 in a non-conference matchup at Jake Field
Concord, ranked No. 3 in Class 4A, is now 6-0 and will travel to Plymouth next Friday to face the Rockies in a battle for first place in the Northern Lakes Conference. Jimtown falls to 2-4, with three of its losses to unbeaten football teams.
Senior quarterback Ethan Cain had a strong day for Concord, completing 19 of his 25 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns, including a clutch 14-yard scoring pass to sophomore Jack D'Arcy with 42 seconds left in the first half that gave the Minutemen a 16-9 lead.
"That was big, but the bigger one came when they scored coming out of halftime,'' Jimtown coach Mike Campbell said. "We let them break a long run on fourth down for the touchdown, which has been kind of our M.O. this season. We have had penalties or big mistakes in crucial situations that have really cost us.''
Senior kicker Ariel DeLaPaz booted a 44-yard field goal on the first play of the second quarter to give Concord a 10-0 lead.
But then the Jimmies' offense began to click, as quarterback Clay Campbell led Jimtown on a nine-play, 70-yard touchdown drive. Campbell found sophomore Johntu Reed for a 33-yard touchdown pass on a fourth-and-seven play.
After a three-and-out by Concord, Jimtown again drove downfield quickly and had a first down at the Minutemen 15. But the drive would stall and Isaac Daniels – who had missed the extra point after the touchdown – boomed a 36-yard field goal with 3:39 to play in the half to cut the lead to 10-9.
But behind the running and passing of Cain, Concord was able to get the touchdown pass to D'Arcy right before the half to make it a 16-9 lead. Cain drove the Minutemen 80 yards in 10 plays – completing five of his six passes – to get the key score.
As Mike Campbell eluded to, the Minutemen came right out in the second half and took control of the game, first driving 76-yards in seven plays after getting the opening kick of the half, with Roemello Moon breaking through a huge hole on a fourth-down play to score from 39 yards out to make it a 22-9 Concord lead.
Jimtown would then turn the ball over, as Clay Campbell had the ball ripped out of his hands on a run, with Dylan Prough recovering at the Jimmies' 16.
Two plays later, Concord was in the end zone again, as Cain found sophomore Amarion Moore on a slant for a 10-yard touchdown reception and the game's final score.
The Minutemen forced three turnovers in the second half, including interceptions by Moon and Carter Neveraski, which puts Concord at plus 14 on turnovers this season.
"I'm not a big stat buy, but I like that one,'' Koehler said. "I don't know how many yards we rushed for (90), but that's not really who we are, so it doesn't matter to me. This isn't 2017 (when Concord had two 1,000-yard rushers), we're going to throw the ball around and use the short passing game to help set up some runs here and there. We just are who we are.''
Jimtown had won six-of-eight in the rivalry with Concord, a fact not lost on Koehler.
"It's just so great to win a game against them,'' Koehler admitted. "We went to the 5A semistate in back-to-back years in 2012 and '13 and they beat us both those years. That's just a great program and they really battled us today.''
Jimtown finished with exactly 200 total yards, including 75 tough yards rushing from junior Ethan Devol. The Jimmies did have Tre Washington in the lineup for the first time this season, after the senior tore his ACL during basketball season last winter. Washington accounted for just under 1,000 total yards from scrimmage last season and also started defensively.
"I'm not at all concerned about our effort, we just need to start executing better,'' Mike Campbell said. "Concord has a very good offense with a lot of weapons and our kids went toe-to-toe with them. We just have to put this behind us, stop making crucial mistakes and get ready to play three straight conference games to end the year and see what could happen.''
CONCORD 29, JIMTOWN 9
Scoring By Quarters
Jimtown`0`9`0`0`—`9
Concord`7`9`13`0`—`29
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
C — Carter Neveraski 1 run; Ariel DeLaPaz kick; 3:02
Second Quarter
C — DeLaPaz 44 field goal; 10:55.
J — Johntu Reed 33 pass from Clay Campbell; kick failed; 7:35.
J — Isaac Daniels 36 field goal; 3:39.
C — Jack D'Arcy 14 pass from Ethan Cain; kick failed; 0:42.
Third Quarter
C — Roemello Moore 39 run; pass failed; 9:08.
C — Amarion Moore 10 pass from Cain; DeLaPaz kick; 7:12.
Team Statistics
`Jim`Con
Rush yards`157`90
Pass yards`43`190
Total yards`200`280
First downs`9`15
Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1
Had intercepted`2`0
Penalties-yds`6-55-`1-15
Individual Leaders
Jimtown: Rushing — Ethan Duval 17-75, Clay Campbell 8-31, Tre Washington 4-28. Passing — Campbell 4-13-43, 2 int. Receiving — Dustin Whitman 3-10, Johntu Reed 1-33.
Concord: Rushing — Ethan Cain 10-44, Carter Neveraski 8-27, Jamyris Rice 4-20. Passing — Ethan Cain 19-25-190. Receiving — Jack D'Arcy 8-95, Neveraski 6-44, Amarion Moore 4-26. Interceptions — Moon, Neveraski
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.