Minnich leads Panthers to key NLC Win

NAPPANEE — Junior Alea Minnich score 22 points – including six free throws in the final 25 seconds – as the NorthWood girls basketball team defeated Concord, 51-43, in a Northern Lakes Conference showdown at the Panther Pit on Thursday night.
The game was tied at 41 with 2:24 to play, before the Panthers outscored Concord 10-2 down the stretch to post the key victory.
Minnich hit all nine of her free throws in the game, while also hitting the Panthers' only 3-pointer of the game in the fourth quarter.
The Panthers beat strong NLC rivals Warsaw and Concord this week to take the early lead in the conference race.
Senior Maddy Payne, who backed Minnich with 13 points, hit a layup that gave NorthWood the lead for good at 43-41. Classmate Kate Rulli added 10 points for the Panthers.
Concord's Devine Johnson scored 15 points – hitting seven-of-eight from the line – to pace the Minutemen, while Kendal Swartout added 13. Sydney Simon had eight rebounds for Concord, now 7-2 on the year and 1-1 in the NLC.
Both teams return to action on Saturday, with Concord hosting LaPorte and NorthWood traveling to LaVille for an afternoon game.
NORTHWOOD 51, CONCORD 43
CONCORD: Devine Johnson 15, Bailei Mayo 2, Jadelyn Williams 6, Savannah Boerema 0, Sydney Simon 7, Alyssa Pfeil 0, Kendal Swartout 13. Totals 14 9-12 43.
NORTHWOOD: Kendal Miller 2, Alea Minnich 22, Karlie Fielstra 2, Regan Hartman 0, Emma Martz 0, Bre Wise 2, Maddy Payne 13, Kate Rulli 10. Totals 17 14-18 51.
Concord`11`8`10`14`—`43
NorthWood`12`13`7`19`—`51
3-point goals: NorthWood (1) — Minnich; Concord (6) — Swartout 3, Johnson 2, Simon. Total fouls: NorthWood 15, Concord 18. Records: NorthWood 7-2 (2-0 in NLC), Concord 7-2 (1-1).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.