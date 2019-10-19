Miller keys Panther win over Plymouth

Senior Jaden Miller scored three touchdowns – including two key ones in the fourth quarter – to lead NorthWood to a 40-20 victory over Plymouth on Friday, handing the Rockies their first Northern Lakes Conference loss of the season.
Thanks to the NorthWood win, Concord earned a share of the NLC title by beating Warsaw.
After the Rockies had cut the NorthWood lead to 27-20 in the fourth quarter, Miller scored on runs of 37 and two yards in a 1:39 span of the final stanza to put the game away.
Panther quarterback Nate Newcomer led a strong rushing attack with 132 yards and a pair of touchdown runs, while Miller added 88 yards. Newcomer also tossed a touchdown pass to Miller in the third quarer.
Plymouth quarterback Joe Barron threw for 315 yards in the game, but he was intercepted twice.
• JIMTOWN 52, SB CLAY 6: The Jimmies rushed for 263 yards and finished with 382 total yards, as coach Mike Campbell's team cruised past Clay in a Northern Indiana Conference South game.
Ethan Devol led a balanced Jimtown attack with 93 yards and a pair of touchdowns, while Trey Washington added 69 yards and a score.
Quarterback Campbell completed four of his seven passes for 119 yards on the night.
Freshman Jamie Clere, a female running back that has been with the Jimtown program through junior high, carred the ball twice for six yards in the second half.
• PENN 21, MISHAWAKA 13: The Kingsmen earned a share of the Northern Indiana Conference title by beating Mishawaka in the 'Backyard Brawl.'
Running back Kyle Riffel scored a pair of touchdowns for Penn, while quarterback Nick Favilla added a short scoring run.
The Kingsmen earned a share of the conference title thanks to a win by Elkhart Central over previously unbeaten New Prairie.
• WAWASEE 28, GOSHEN 23: Senior Wesley VanHooser scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter, but Goshen was unable to pull closer than the final score in the NLC matchup.
Andrew Pletcher caught a 10-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Colin Turner on the RedHawks opening drive, but Goshen's only other score until the fourth quarter came on a 29-yard field goal by Isaac Sawatzky.
Wawasee got an 82-yard interception return by Ethan Garza just 22 seconds before halftime to take a 21-10 lead into the lockeroom.
• CHURUBUSCO 36, FAIRFIELD 14: Jake Fulk rushed for 225 yards on 27 carries and scored twice to lead the Eagles to a Northeast Corner Conference win.
Teammate Gage Kelly added 124 yards on nine attempts and also scored twice, as Churubusco improved to 7-2 overall and 4-1 in the NECC Small Division.
For Fairfield, Cory Lantz tossed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Colton Fisher and had a 19-yard scoring run.
JIMTOWN 52, SB CLAY 6
Scoring By Quarters
Jimtown`25`27`0`0`—`52
Clay`0`6`0`0`—`6
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
J — Casey Pratt 2 run; Pratt run.
J — Cole Thompson 6 run; Pratt run.
J — Ethan Devol 1 run; Isaac Daniels kick.
J — Safety.
Second Quarter
J — Trey Washington 6 fun; kick failed.
J —Tony Pletcher 22 interception return; Daniels kick.
J — Oscar Zelaya 3 run; Daniels kick.
J — Devik 10 run; Daniels kick
C — Unknown.
Individual Leaders
Jimtown: Rushing — Ethan Devol 14-93, Trey Washington 10-69, Cole Thompson 3-37. Passing — Clay Campbell 4-7-119. Receiving — Johntu Reed 1-43, Washington 1-36, Tony Pletcher 1-26. Interceptions — Casey Pratt 2, Pletcher, Braden Garner.
NORTHWOOD 40, PLYMOUTH 20
Scoring By Quarters
Plymouth`0`3`10`7`—`20
NorthWood`7`7`13`13`—`40
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
NW — Veshon Malone 3 run; Jerson Sanchez kick; 9:16.
Second Quarter
P — Adrian Cardona 24 field goal; 5:19.
NW — Nate Newcomer 4 run; Sanchez kick; 0:45.
Third Quarter
P — Cardona 35 field goal; 11:14.
NW — Jaden Miller 36 pass from Newcomer; Sanchez kick; 7:43.
NW — Newcomer 55 run; kick blocked; 5:56.
P — Seth Rundell 25 pass from Joe Brron; Cardona kick; 3:31.
Fourth Quarter
P — Jake Reichard 48 run; Cardona kick; 9:04.
NW — Miller 37 run; kick failed; 3:45.
NW — Miller 2 run; Sanchez kick; 2:06.
Team Statistics
`Ply`NW
Rush yards`107`268
Pass yards`315`75
Total yards`422`343
First downs`20`15
Fumbles-lost`2-1`1-1
Had intercepted`2`0
Penalties-yds`7-62`10-92
Individual Leaders
Plymouth: Rushing — Ivan Winkle 15-68, Jake Reichard 2-34. Passing — Joe Barron 23-46-315, 2 int. Receiving — Seth Rundell 11-89, Reichard 5-77, Winkle 4-77, Garr Schrameyer 3-72.
Team: Rushing — Nate Newcomer 23-132, Jaden Miller 16-88. Passing — Newcomer 4-9-75. Receiving — Miller 2-38, Jason Borkholder 1-29. Interceptions — Kyle Sellers, Ben Fattorusso.
CHURUBUSCO 36, FAIRFIELD 14
Scoring By Quarters
Busco`6`8`22`0`—`36
Fairfield`0`6`0`8`—`14
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
C — Gage Kelly 1 pass from Caiden Shively; run failed
Second Quarter
C — Jake Fulk 3 run; Sam Wood pass to Brayten Gordon
F — Cory Lantz 13 pass from Colton Fisher; kick failed
Third Quarter
C — Kelly 35 run; Fulk run
C — Fulk 1 run; Kelly run
C — Kelly 45 run; pass failed
Fourth Quarter
F — Lantz 19 run; Lantz pass to Nolin Sharick
Team Statistics
`Busco`FF
Rush yards`379`160
Pass yards`55`49
Total yards`434`209
First downs`21`13
Fumbles-lost`0-0`0-0
Had intercepted`1`0
Penalties-yds`6-60`3-24
Individual Leaders
Busco: Rushing — Jake Fulk 27-225, Gage Kelly 9-124. Passing — Caiden Shively 3-3-42, Sam Wood 1-3-13 (1 int.). Receiving — Nick Nondorf 1-36.
Fairfield: Rushing — Cory Lantz 17-51, Quinn Kitson 7-47, Carson Abramson 12-34. Passing — Lantz 5-7-54, Dalton Cripe 1-2 (-5). Receiving — Cripe 2-28, Abramson 2-13.
