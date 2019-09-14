Memorial rallies but falls short against Warsaw

ELKHART — Behind a lethal passing attack, Elkhart Memorial's offense was unstoppable in the second half Friday against Warsaw.
Unfortunately for the Crimson Chargers, the Tigers triple-option offense was affective for four quarters.
That was the difference in a 38-35 Northern Lakes Conference win by the Tigers.
Memorial quarterback Tyler Lehner completed 12-of-14 passes for 274 yards and four touchdowns in the second half. For the game, Lehner was 18-of-22 for 362 yards and five touchdowns.
Lehner's top targets were Tyren Mason and Derrick Woods Jr. Mason caught 11 passes for 243 yards and four touchdowns. Woods snared three passes for 90 yards and a touchdown.
That aerial show helped the Crimson Chargers almost erase a 24-7 halftime deficit.
"I would love to have the whole first half back and play as well in the first half as we did in the second half," said Memorial football coach Scot Shaw, whose team fell to 1-3 overall and 1-2 NLC.
"We came in thinking we could throw. We just found our rhythm in the second half throwing the ball. Tyler made some nice throws. Tyren can make some moves and is pretty shifty.
"If we wouldn't have dug ourselves a hole (in the first half) we certainly would have helped ourselves out a little bit."
Memorial but pulled within three points three times in the second half at 24-21, 31-28 and 38-35. But each time that happened, Warsaw responded with a time consuming drive behind their triple-option running attack.
After the Crimson Chargers pulled within 38-35 after a 65-yard touchdown pass from Lehner to Mason with 3:53 left in the game, the Tigers ran out the remainder of the clock. Warsaw rushed for two first downs on a drive, which started at its own 32-yard line. The final play of the game came with :03 left. It was a 20-yard rushing loss by Warsaw quarterback Aaron Greene on a 4th-and-10 at Memorial's 41-yard line.
Greene was in the game after starting quarterback Wyatt Amiss sprained his ankle in the first half.
Warsaw football coach Bart Curtis paused a bit when asked to describe the second half.
"It was a second half that you couldn't take a break," said Curtis, whose squad improved to 3-1 overall and 1-1 in the NLC. "It's one of those games that makes you old in a hurry in this profession. It was a track meet on their end and we were doing what we do offensively on our end.
"We were very fortunate to get a 24-7 lead at half or it would have been a different ball game."
Warsaw finished with 427 yards on the ground, while rushing the ball 68 times, which is a school-record. The previous record was 59 carries in a game in 1973 against Concord.
Tigers running back Juan Jaramillo was a workhorse throughout the evening. He finished with 265 yards on 41 carries and three touchdowns.
"Playing (Warsaw) and their offense you've got to keep up with them or you've got to be able to stop them," Shaw said. "In the first half, we did neither. In the second half, we didn't stop them, but we were able to keep up with them."
In the first half, Warsaw outgained Memorial, 270 yards to 78, and the Tigers totaled 12 first down to only two for the Crimson Chargers.
Warsaw threw only one pass in the first half and it was a 31-yard touchdown pass from Amiss to Keagan Larsh. That score gave the visitors a 14-0 lead with 1:45 left in first quarter.
Memorial's deficit grew larger at 21-0 after Jaramillo scored on an eight-yard run with 7:00 left in the second quarter.
Almost a minute later, the Crimson Charger got on the board when Lehner and Mason hooked up on a 58-yard passing play. Mason broke a tackle at Warsaw's 40-yard line and sprinted into the end zone.
The final scoring in the first half was a 20-yard field goal by Warsaw kicker Harrison Mevis with :10 left before halftime.
Mevis, who missed a 41-yard field goal late in the third quarter, has verbally committed to the University of Missouri.
Memorial was called for three offsides penalty in the second half, which helped extend Warsaw drives. The final one came on a 3rd-and-2 for Warsaw at Memorial's 12-yard line with 4:14 left in the game. On the next play, Jaramillo scored on a seven-yard run to give the Tigers a 38-28 lead with 4:09 left in the game.
"Those were killers," Shaw said about the offsides penalties. "They were hard counting us and we don't do that in practice so the only time we see that is in games."
WARSAW 38, ELKHART MEMORIAL 35
Scoring By Quarters
Warsaw`14`10`0`14`—`38
Memorial`0`7`7`21`—`35
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
W — Blake Marsh 39 run; Harrison Mevis kick; 5:12.
W — Keagan Larsh 31 pass from Wyatt Amiss; Mevis kick; 1:45.
Second Quarter
W — Juan Jaramillo 8 run; Mevis kick; 7:00.
E — Tyren Mason 58 pass from Lehner; Christian Santiago kick; 5:57.
W — Mevis 20 field goal; :10.
Third Quarter
E — Mason 15 pass from Lehner; Santiago kick; 7:30.
Fourth Quarter
E — Mason 65 pass from Lehner; Santiago kick; 11:24.
W — Jaramillo 5 run; Mevis kick; 9:15.
E — Derrick Woods Jr. 69 pass from Lehner; Santiago kick; 8:15.
W — Jaramillo 7 run; Mevis kick; 4:09.
E — Mason 65 pass from Lehner; Santiago kick; 3:53.
Team Statistics
`War`EM
Rush yards`427`9
Pass yards`31`362
Total yards`458`371
First downs`25`12
Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-0
Had intercepted`0`0
Penalties-yds`3-20`3-15
Individual Leaders
Warsaw: Rushing — Juan Jaramillo 41-265, Blake Marsh 7-104, Wyatt Amiss 6-45, Julius Jones 5-40. Passing — Amiss 1-1-31. Receiving — Keagan Larsh 1-31. Sacks — Gage Lyon.
Memorial: Rushing — Lehner 5-7. Passing — Lehner 18-22-362 (5 TD). Receiving — Tyren Mason 11-243, Woods 3-90, Donye Higgins 2-15, Damien Funnell 2-14. IFumble recoveries — Nathan Sabas.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.