Memorial honors fall athletes

ELKHART — Elkhart Memorial High School announced its fall sports award winners on Tuesday night at the school.
Selected as MVPs were Derrick Woods (football, offense), Graham Elli (football, defense), Lily Ball and Courtney King (girls golf), Brad Walker (boys tennis), Morgan Dyer (girls cross country), Neil Terrell (boys cross country), Maria Romo Tenopalo (girls soccer), Damian Vargas (boys soccer), Brookelyn Edgerton (volleyball, offense), Jackie Fernandez (volleyball, defense) and Angel Perez (cheerleading).
ELKHART MEMORIAL AWARDS
Football: MVP offensive – Derrick Woods. MVP defensive – Graham Elli. Captains – Damien Funnell, Tyler Lehner, Andrew Schulz, Breydan Weston. Silcott offensive lineman – Caleb Webb. Silcott defensive lineman – Zayris Dillon. Jim MacKenzie mental attitude – Lehner. Dale Rems scholarship – Weston. Outstanding offensive back – Woods. Outstanding defensive back – Dylan Rost. Most improved – Reniko Stout. Special teams player of the year – Tyren Mason. Scout team players of the year – Carlos Lopez-Chavez, Sema Reid. Coaches "Charger Pride" – Dominic Buoscio.
Girls golf: Co-MVP – Lily Ball, Courtney King. Captains – Ball, King. Mental attitude – Morgan Kast. Most improved – Madison Axsom. JV most improved – Savannah Crussemeyer. JV mental attitude – Natalie Edmisten.
Boys tennis: MVP – Brad Walker. Captain – Zach O'Lena. Most improved – Ethan Leazenby. Mental attitude – Joe Bartolini. JV most improved – Trevor Fine. JV mental attitude – Henry Spivey.
Girls cross country: MVP – Morgan Dyer. Captains – Dyer, Morgan Eash. Most improved – Adrianna Shepard. Mental attitude – Gabriella Scott. Outstanding underclassman – Rachel Terrell.
Boys cross country: MVP – Neil Terrell. Captains – Juan Cepero, Terrell. Outstanding underclassman – Teagan Rodriguez. Mental attitude – Cepero. Most improved – Luis Cruz Portillo.
Girls soccer: MVP – Maria Romo Tenopalo. Captains – Jahlea Douglas, Andrea Puga. Mental attitude – Sarai Sagastume. Sportsmanship award – Abigail Agripino. Defensive standout – Puga. Offensive standout – Hannah Smith. Midfielder standout – Kelsey Knowlton. JV most improved – Megan Gardner. JV midfielder standout – Ivette Ramirez. JV defensive standout – Gardner. JV offensive standout – Jamiya Gladden.
Boys soccer: MVP – amian Vargas. Captains – Andrew Argueta, Vargas. Coach's award – Adgell Herasme. Mental attitude – Juan Diaz. Defensive standout – Christian Banuelos. Forward standout – Jared Garcia. Midfielder standout – Argueta. JV most improved – Christofer De Santos. JV defensive standout – Giovanny Ruvalcaba. JV offensive standout – Arturo Ramirez. JV midfielder standout – Lloyd Perkins.
Volleyball: Captains – Emily Anderson, Maddie Boomershine. Mental attitude – Kendrea Randles. Varsity offensive award – Brookelyn Edgerton. Varsity defensive award – Jackie Fernandez. Best kill efficiency – Edgerton. Most assists – Boomershine. Most digs – Fernandez. Most blocks – Felisha Campanello. Most kills – Edgerton. Most serving aces – Margaret Wiegand. Outstanding JV player – Rylee Miller. Outstanding JV rookie – Liberty Weiss. JV mental attitude – Alexis Leonard. JV most improved player – Amariah Donovan. JV most versatile player – Za'Nae Quinn. JV best defensive player – Abby Wolschlager. JV best offensive player – Payton Schultheis. Freshman best defensive player – Riley Wolschlager. Freshman mental attitude – Hailey Temple. Freshman most improved player – Natalie Mercado. Freshman outstanding leadership – Jamie McCarter, Taryn Snyder.
Fall cheerleaders: MVP – Angel Perez. Captains – Violet Bienz, Cassidy Ward. Mental attitude – Ashlyn Hostetter. Most improved – Ashlyn Goering. Most spirited – J'nai Broadnax. Best teammate – Hannah Beck. Role model – Wendy Avendano Resendiz. Outstanding dedication – Megan Lane. Perseverance award – Madison Gray. JV charger spirit – Madilyn Makowski. JV best teammate – Ava Houser.
