Memorial falls short to Culver Academy

It was a disappointing ending for Elkhart Memorial's football team Saturday against Culver Academy.
The Eagles escaped with a 9-7 win, as Crimson Chargers' kicker Christian Santiago missed a 39-yard field goal as time expired.
"It was just beyond his range," said Memorial coach Scot Shaw. "But it was the only thing left that we could do. He put a good strike on the ball. It was just barely short."
Culver took a 9-7 lead after quarterback Ryan Tompos scored from a yard out on third down with 1:37 left in the game. The extra-point was missed.
Memorial then got the ball at its own 30-yard line with one timeout remaining.
A 30-yard connection between quarterback Tyler Lehner and Zack Rohm highlighted the final drive, as it gave the Crimson Chargers the ball at Culver's 25-yard line.
Memorial had no timeouts before attempting the field goal in the final seconds.
"We made some plays to get it down there and had an opportunity," Shaw said. "We just didn't do it.
"But it shouldn't have come to that. Offensively, we struggled all day. Defensively, I thought we played pretty well. We got to the ball better and I thought we played one of our best games of the year."
The game started on Friday night with Memorial getting off to a great start. The Crimson Chargers jumped out to a 7-0 lead after Derrick Woods ran for a school-record 98 yards on a touchdown.
Shortly after the touchdown, the game was halted because of the weather conditions.
Shaw was asked if the weather conditions affected the field on Saturday.
"I don't think so," he said. "The weather wasn't a factor today. It was a tough slippery, but it wasn't muddy or sloppy. It was more of a case of us not being in the right spot at the right time (on offense). We never seemed to get in sync offensively.
The loss dropped Memorial to 1-5 on the season.
"I told our team (after the game) to hang in there," Shaw said. "I was proud of our kids and the way they battled. We wanted to be in position at the end of the game to win it. We talk about that all time. We just have to keep our heads up and keep playing."
Memorial hosts NorthWood (4-2 overall, 3-1 NLC) in a conference matchup next Friday.
• WARSAW 48, GOSHEN 10: The 10th-ranked (Class 6A) Tigers totaled 333 yards rushing in improving to 3-1 in the Northern Lakes Conference and 5-1 overall.
Warsaw's first touchdown was a 48-yard touchdown run by Julius Jones in the first quarter.
Goshen quarterback Colin Turner completed 14-of-28 passes for 164 yards. Senior Wesley VanHooser rushed eight times for 120 yards and scored a touchdown from three yards out.
The RedHawks fell to 1-5 overall and 0-4 in the NLC.
PENN 34, SB ST. JOSEPH 2: Kyle Riffel's three touchdown runs helped the Kingsmen prevail in this Northern Indiana Conference contest.
Riffel had two scoring runs of three yards and one from eight yards out.
The Kingsmen, who improved 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the NIC, finished with 257 yards rushing.
• ANGOLA 48, FAIRFIELD 16: Tucker Hasselman threw two touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead the Hornets to a Northeast Corner Conference win.
Gage King and Lincoln Schreiber were each on the receiving end of 35-yard touchdown pass from Hasselman. Hasselman's 16-yard touchdown run gave the Hornets a 21-0 lead in the first quarter.
Angola outgained Fairfield, 423 yards to 146.
The Falcons, who fell to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in the NECC Big School Division, got a 70-yard touchdown pass from Cory Lantz to Nolin Sharick and a two-yard scoring run from Lantz.
WARSAW 48, GOSHEN 10
Scoring By Quarters
Warsaw`7`21`14`6`—`48
Goshen`0`3`7`0`—`10
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
W — Julius Jones 48 run; Harrison Mevis kick; 5:28.
Second Quarter
G — Isaac Sawatzky 29 field goal; 11:57.
W — Colton Wampler 2 run; Mevis kick; 7:55.
W — Wyatt Amiss 1 run; Mevis kick; 4:42
W — Keagan Larsh 8 run; Mevis kick; :10.
Third Quarter
W — Larsh 58 pass from Amiss; Mevis kick; 10:59.
G — Wesley VanHooser 3 run; Sawatzky kick; 6:43.
W — Juan Jaramillo 1 run; Mevis kick; 3:53.
Fourth Quarter
W — Wampler 7 run; kick failed; 3:25.
Team Statistics
`War`Gos
Rush yards`333`65
Pass yards`82`164
Total yards`415`229
First downs`17`14
Fumbles-lost`0-0`2-2
Had intercepted`0`0
Penalties-yds`0`40
Individual Leaders
Warsaw: Rushing — Juan Jaramillo 7-77, Patrick Zollinger 2-78, Colton Wampler 11-57, Julius Jones 2-51, Keagan Larsh 8-46. Passing — Wyatt Amiss 2-4-82. Receiving — Larsh 2-82.
Goshen: Rushing — Wesley VanHooser 8-120, Drew Worthman 4-45. Passing — Colin Turner 14-28-164. Receiving — Andrew Pletcher 5-36, Ben Wengerd 1-46, Liam Deegan 2-36, James Troyer 1-17.
PENN 34, SB ST. JOSEPH 2
Scoring By Quarters
Penn`7`13`7`7`—`34
St. Joe`0`0`0`2`—`2
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
P — Kyle Riffel 8 run; Tommy Castline kick.
Second Quarter
P — Riffel 3 run; kick blocked.
P — Riffel 3 run; Castline kick.
Third Quarter
P — Nick Hardrict 23 interception; Castline kick.
Fourth Quarter
P — Nick Favilla 12 run; Castline kick.
S — Safety; snap went over punter's head and out of the end zone.
Team Statistics
`Penn`SJ
Rush yards`257`19
Pass yards`57`166
Total yards`314`185
First downs`19`12
ANGOLA 48, FAIRFIELD 16
Scoring By Quarters
Angola`21`6`21`0`—`48
Fairfield`0`0`8`8`—`16
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
A — Ryan Brandt 18 run; Brandon Villafuerte kick.
A — Aidyn Book recovered a blocked punt; Villafuerte kick.
A — Tucker Hasselman 16 run; Villafuerte kick.
Second Quarter
A — Lincoln Schreiber 12 run; kick failed.
Third Quarter
A — Brandt 42 run; Villafuerte kick.
F — Nolin Sharick 70 pass from Cory Lantz; Quinn Kitson run.
A — Gage King 35 pass from Hasselman; Villafuerte kick.
A — Schreiber 35 pass from Hasselman; Villafuerte kick.
Fourth Quarter
F — Lantz 2 run; Kitson run.
Team Statistics
`Ang`FF
Rush yards`290`72
Pass yards`133`74
Total yards`423`146
First downs`21`8
Fumbles-lost`1-1`1-1
Had intercepted`0`0
Penalties-yds`10-78`4-21
Individual Leaders
Angola: Rushing — Tucker Hasselman 15-109, Ryan Brandt 6-67. Passing — Hasselman 14-24-133. Receiving — Lincoln Schreiber 9-79, Gage King 4-51. Fumble recovery — Schreiber.
Fairfield: Rushing — Brayden Short 5-25, Cory Lantz 10-23. Passing — Lantz 1-3-70, Carson Abramson 1-1-4. Receiving — Sharick 1-70.
