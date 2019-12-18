Three local high school football players signed on the dotted line on Wednesday, making their college choices official.
Elkhart Central's Mark Brownlee signed with Ball State, teammate Jonathan Decker will be his rival in the Mid-American Conference at Central Michigan and Concord's Ethan Cain signed to play at Indiana State.
Brownlee rushed for 2,073 yards and 32 touchdowns in just 10 games last season, leading the Blue Blazers to a 9-3 record and a spot in the Class 5A sectional title game. Brownlee had six games over 200 yards, including a school-record 307 in a victory over Concord in the sectional semifinals. He averaged 7.5 yards a carry on the year.
Brownlee earned The Truth's Player of the Year Award for his outstanding season playing for coach Josh Shattuck. Ball State will play both Michigan and Indiana during the 2020 season.
Decker was a force on both the offensive and defensive lines for Central this season at 6-foot-5, 250 pounds. Central Michigan is listing him as a defensive tackle. He totaled 62 tackles for the Blue Blazers last season, including three sacks. He also returned a fumble for a key touchdown in Elkhart Central's victory over Elkhart Memorial in the final Mangy Lion game last August.
Central Michigan will play San Diego State in the New Mexico Bowl later this month.
Cain was a three-year starter at Concord, with his senior year being his healthiest and more productive.
The 6-1, 200 pound Cain completed 174 of his 285 passes for 2,047 yards and 20 touchdowns last season, leading the Minutemen to a Northern Lakes Conference title. He was also second on the team with 306 rushing yards for coach Craig Koehler.
Indiana State was 5-7 this year, winning its last two games, including an impressive win over Youngstown State.
Concord also had three other athletes sign on Wednesday, with Cummer Cooper going to Goshen College for cross country and track, Noah Wright going to Purde Fort Wayne for cross country and track and Christian Pfeiffer-Laguerre heading to McKendree University for wrestling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.