Lions and schedules and lists ... Oh my!

It's 2020 ... the Year of the Rat, according to the Chinese calendar.
But in Elkhart, 2020 will be the year of the Lion(s).
That's because in the fall of this year, Elkhart High School will begin to compete athletically as the Lions, when Central and Memorial merge.
It's almost time.
Elkhart Community Schools recently named head coaches for it's eight fall sports and stayed within the system for all eight.
Some were easy choices, while others took some time and discussion, but all seem like solid choices.
With so much upheaval coming soon, why cause more headaches by bringing in new coaches from the outside? At least half of the boys soccer players or volleyball players or football players will already know their coach, hopefully making the transition easier.
I applaud Elkhart Community for its choices and I hope the trend continues with the winter and spring coaches.
But man, I'll miss the energy of the Mangy Lion game every August.
• BUILDING A SCHEDULE: Doug Springer was adamant.
Springer, in his 13th year as the girls basketball coach at Northridge High School, has built a schedule for his team this season that includes 2019 Class 4A state champion Hamilton Southeastern along with three teams that played for 4A regional titles, Penn, Crown Point and Homestead. Throw in 11-3 Fort Wayne South, 9-4 Carroll, 10-5 South Bend St. Joseph and 11-2 Angola – along with a rugged Northern Lakes Conference schedule – and you have the makings of a long year.
Well, the Raiders started 1-7 with a young team still wet behind the ears, but after reaching the finals of the Bankers Classic last weekend (losing to 15-2 NorthWood), Northridge is 7-11 and Springer believes the tough schedule is paying off.
"A lot of people thought our girls would get beaten down during the year,'' Springer said. "We've seen a couple of the top girls in the country this season and I believe our kids have enjoyed matching up with them. They get to measure where their game is compared to those players.
"I'm not about to change a thing with our schedule because I don't care about wins and losses anymore. I think playing these teams has helped us improve to where we are right now. When you look at us from the beginning of the season until now, you wouldn't recognize us.''
Fair points, of course, and Springer has earned the right not to care about wins and losses. But a front line of three girls 5-foot-11 or taller – and another coming off the bench – like the 2016-17 Raider team that reached the North Semistate, isn't walking through that door.
I applaud Springer for wanting to play some of the best, but all of them?
• LISTS: I'm not a huge fan of lists; that's just my personality, I guess.
But I will throw out a couple of the most memorable moments from 2019 in Elkhart County sports.
First off, the Northridge boys basketball team winning the Class 4A sectional title at North Side Gym in March.
It was a huge redemption for both the Raiders and first-year head coach Scott Radeker, who had been let go at Lafayette Jeff the previous spring.
Radeker came to Northridge to replace Ronnie Thomas, who had left to go into private business, and led the team on a late-season surge. When they beat Warsaw in the title game, the Raiders had come full circle, since giving up a 21-point third-quarter lead the previous season to Elkhart Memorial in the championship game.
The celebration that followed, between Radeker and his family and the Northridge team and its cheering section, was one to remember.
The Raiders' winning streak would reach 13 games, before a loss to Penn in a great game in the regional finals at Michigan City.
Then, of course, there was the Wide World of Sports celebration after the Northridge baseball team won the 4A Elkhart Sectional, beating a favored Penn team for the title.
Yes, the Raiders had won the title – and deservedly so – but they found out soon after that ace pitcher Davis Enfield, along with head coach Andrew Brabender, were suspended for the first game of the LaPorte Regional after Enfield threw too many pitches in the game against Penn. Northridge would lose to Mishawaka 4-0 at LaPorte.
Definitely the Thrill of Victory ...
There was an almost surreal celebration by the Jimtown softball team after scoring two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning – with two out and nobody on to start the inning – to beat Knox 4-3 in the Class 3A sectional title game.
Junior Gabby Desimone dove across home plate with the game-winning run after her double put runners on second and third. The two runners would score on an error, giving the Jimmies their first sectional title since 2011.
A few nights later, the Jimmies almost did it again, scoring three runs in the bottom of the seventh, only to come up one short in losing 8-7 to Hanover Central in the regional.
Two memorable wins came Concord's way in 2019, the first coming when coach Derrick DeShone's basketball team upset No. 1 Westview at McCuen Gym, giving one of the best pep bands in the area a reason to celebrate loud and long.
And of course, the Minutemen's defeat of Warsaw in the final regular season football game of 2019 – along with NorthWood beating Plymouth – gave coach Craig Koehler's team a share of the Northern Lakes Conference title.
Speaking of football, in their final season as a football school, Elkhart Central went 9-3 and reached the Class 5A sectional final before losing to Mishawaka.
Senior halfback Mark Brownlee had a great season for the Blazers, finishing with 2,073 yards and 32 touchdowns, while also setting the school record with a 307-yard rushing performance against Concord in the sectional semifinals.
There were losses too, of course. Former Elkhart Truth sports editor Denny Kraft passed away, as did former NorthWood athletic director Dick Campbell. And, tragically, Bethany Christian basketball star KeShawn Smith, was killed in a car accident, traveling for a recruiting visit to Huntington University.
• 2020: As the new year starts, I want to wish all of you a very Happy and Safe New Year.
We will do our best to give you the kind of sports coverage you deserve.
And we'll never stop learning.
Ken Fox is the sports editor of the Elkhart Truth. You can reach him at kfox@elkharttruth.com or @KenFoxTruth on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.