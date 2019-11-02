Fairfield quarterback Cory Lantz scored three touchdown and the Falcons rushed for 313 yards, as coach Matt Thacker's team pounded Prairie Heights, 35-0, to advance to the title game of the Class 2A football sectional.
The Falcons, 6-5, will travel to Eastside (9-2) next Friday for the sectional title game. Eastside beat Fort Wayne Luers 13-6 to advance.
Fairfield dominated from the start against Prairie Heights, taking a commanding 28-0 halftime lead behind three short touchdown runs by Lantz and one by Carson Abramson. The final Falcons' touchdown was a 60-yard run by Adam Kezar.
The Falcons defense was also outstanding, holding Prairie Heights to -10 rushing yards and just 88 yards total.
• LEO 10, NORTHWOOD 6: The Panthers had four turnovers and scored just two field goals in a tough loss to Leo in the Class 4A sectional semifinals.
Panther quarterback Nate Newcomer rushed for 166 yards on 24 carries, but he was also sacked three times and threw the three picks.
Leo's Peyton Wall rushed for 183 yards and scored the game's only touchdown on a 10-yard run in the third quarter that gave the Lions a 7-6 lead.
NorthWood's Jerson Sanchez kicked a pair of first half field goals for the Panthers only points.
• PENN 13, PORTAGE 6: The Kingsmen had two goal-line stands – including one in the final minute – to advance to the Class 6A sectional title game.
Penn, 6-4, will travel to Warsaw to face the Tigers and old nemesis Bart Curtis next Friday. Warsaw (8-2) advanced by beating Chesterton 35-28.
Kyle Riffel rushed for 169 yards to lead the Kingsmen, while quarterback Nick Favilla's 6-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter turned out to be the game winner.
• FW NORTHROP 24, GOSHEN 6: Goshen quarterback Colin Turner completed 13 of his 20 passes for 164 yards and teammate Bryant Grewe had two interceptions, but the RedHawks fell short in the Class 5A sectional game.
Andrew Pletcher caught a 66-yard touchdown pass from Turner late in the game for Goshen's only score. The RedHawks complete their season at 1-9.
FAIRFIELD 35, PRAIRIE HEIGHTS 0
Scoring By Quarters
Prairie Heights`0`0`0`0`—`0
Fairfield`14`14`7`0`—`35
Scoring Plays
First Quarter
F — Cory Lantz 3 run; kick failed.
F — Carson Abramson 1 run; Quinn Kitson run.
Second Quarter
F — Lantz 5 run; Lantz run.
F — Lantz 1 run; run failed.
Third Quarter
F — Adam Kezar 60 run; Nolin Sharick kick.
Team Statistics
`PH`Far
Rush yards`-10`313
Pass yards`98`42
Total yards`88`355
First downs`2`17
Fumbles lost`0`1
Had intercepted`2`0
Penalties-yds`3-15`6-44
Individual Leaders
Prairie Heights: Rushing — Ethan Hoover 6-9. Passing — Luke Severe 7-13-98, 2 int. Receiving — Quintin Ross 2-43, Hoover 2-16.
Fairfield: Rushing – Dalton Cripe 5-109, Adam Kezar 5-80, Cory Lantz 6-58, Carson Abramson 9-39. Passing — Lantz 3-4-42. Receiving — Nolin Sharick 1-21, Abramson 2-21.
LEO 10, NORTHWOOD 6
Scoring By Quarters
NorthWood`0`6`0`0`—`6
Leo`0`0`7`3`—`10
Scoring Plays
Second Quarter
NW — Jerson Sanchez 39 field goal; 11:54.
NW — Sanchez 31 field goal; 0:13
Third Quarter
L — Peyton Wall 10 yard run; Carson McCauley kick; 1:03.
Fourth Quarter
L — McCauley 29 field goal; 2:51.
Team Statistics
`NW`Leo
Rush yards`223`200
Pass yards`94`38
Total yards`317`238
First downs`13`13
Fumbles-lost`2-1`0-0
Had intercepted`3`1
Penalties-yds`7-70`3-15
Individual Leaders
NorthWood: Rushing — Nate Newcomer 24-166, Kyle Zellers 2-19, Jaden Miller 7-10. Passing — Newcomer 5-15-55, 3 int. Receiving — Miller 3-55, Borkholder 1-26, Mestach 1-13. Interceptions — Newcomer.
Leo: Rushing — Peyton Wall 21-187, Mason Sheron 11-37. Passing — Jackson Barbour 5-9-38, 1 int. Receiving — Cameron Livingston 3-30. Interceptions — Wall, Rylan Crawford, Damien Martin.
