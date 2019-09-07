Caid Lacey rushed for 219 yards on 27 carries and scored three touchdowns to lead Northridge past Wawasee, 27-0, in Northern Lakes Conference play on Friday.
Lacey had touchdown runs of 34, 12 and 25 yards. Breckin Judd also caught a added a 55 yard touchdown pass from quarterback Oliver Eveler.
Northridge, which improved to 3-0, outgained Wawasee, 438 yards to 60. The Raiders also had 22 first downs compared to only two for the Warriors.
NORTHRIDGE 27, WAWASEE 0
Scoring By Quarters
Wawasee`0`0`0`0`—`0
Northridge`0`14`13`0`—`27
Scoring Plays
Second Quarter
N — Caid Lacey 34 run; Cameron Graber kick; 7:19.
N — Breckin Judd 55 pass from Oliver Eveler; Graber kick; 3:02.
Third Quarter
N — Lacey 12 run; Graber kick; 10:14.
N — Lacey 25 run; pass failed; 4:41.
Team Statistics
`Waw`NR
Rush yards`19`360
Pass yards`41`78
Total yards`60`438
First downs`2`22
Fumbles-lost`1-1`2-1
Had intercepted`2`0
Penalties-yds`2-15`4-25
Individual Leaders
Wawasee: Rushing — Raymond Lenoir 1-8. Passing — Parker Young 2-13-41 (2 int.). Receiving — Ethan Garcia 2-41.
Northridge: Rushing — Caid Lacey 27-219, Dominic Crowder 14-41, Oliver Eveler 11-35, Justin Puckett 6-32. Passing — Eveler 3-9-78. Receiving — Breckin Judd 3-78.
