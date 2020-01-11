SOUTH BEND — Sometimes, the other guy’s just better, no matter how attentively you’re working to stop him.
Such was the case Friday night as South Bend St. Joseph junior JR Konieczny carved up Jimtown with a 34-point performance during the Indians’ 68-49 Northern Indiana Conference boys basketball victory at Alumni Gym.
“At the half, he had 18 and I think 12 of those were really hard shots, and the other six weren’t easy, either,” Jimmie coach Matt Schauss said of Konieczny. “I thought we competed really well, but we couldn’t stop him.”
The 6-foot-7 Konieczny, who committed over the summer to Notre Dame, riddled the Jims with an assortment of stab-step moves and on-balance catch-and-release shots to go with a sprinkling of fades and drives.
He finished 11-of-20 from the field, including 4-of-8 on 3-pointers, and 8-of-9 at the line.
“JR’s a tremendous talent and he’s playing at an exceptionally high level right now,” St. Joe coach Mark Johnson said of Konieczny, averaging 24.6 points this season after closing at 23.7 as a sophomore. “He probably took some forced shots, but not many, and that’s OK.
“The thing about it is we have four other guys on the floor understanding what we have to do to be good,” Johnson said. “They get the ball to the guy who can score, and they do some other things very well.”
The Class 3A No. 4-rated Indians improved to 8-1 overall, 3-0 in the Northern Indiana Conference. They’re joined by South Bend Adams (11-1, 5-0) as the league’s last two unbeatens.
Jimtown dropped to 7-4 and 2-3.
“They’re good and they’re long,” Schauss said of St. Joe, which trotted out 6-6, 6-5 and 6-4 starters to accompany Konieczny. “Our guys did exactly what we game-planned against them. They’re great in transition and off deflections, and I think we limited them pretty well there, but they made some tough shots.”
St. Joe hit 25-of-47 from the field for 53% to go with 11-of-12 at the line.
At the other end, the Indians used primarily a 2-3 zone while limiting the Jimmies to just 30% from the field.
Preston Phillips paced Jimtown with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while fellow senior guard Bill Pawlak drained 6-of-13 tries outside the arc for 18 points.
“We talked the past couple days about getting him more looks,” Schauss said of Pawlak. “Not a lot of them came easy, but he’s our best shooter, I think he’s one of the best shooters in the conference and he shoots the ball with confidence. Our guys found him with passes on time and on target.”
The Jimmies tallied the first basket of the second quarter for a 14-14 tie, but St. Joe outscored the visitors 18-6 over the rest of the period — including 12 points by Konieczny — for a 32-20 lead at halftime.
The Indians’ upped their advantage to 47-27 by late in the third quarter, with Jimtown getting no closer than 15 the rest of the way.
At 3:20 remaining in the game and the Jimmies down 63-44, Schauss was whistled for a technical foul as he protested some of the evening’s officiating.
Within seconds, he was called for a second, meaning automatic ejection, and by IHSAA rule, a one-game suspension he’ll be scheduled to serve during Thursday’s home contest against Mishawaka.
“I can’t do that,” Schauss said of his actions, which tripled his career techs over three seasons from one to three. “My emotions got the best of me, like I told our guys. I care about them too much, (but) I went over the top, so there’s no excuse for that.”
Konieczny sank 3-of-4 on the resulting free throws, then exited for good with his team up by its high for the night at 66-44.
Sophomore guard Cole Hatkevich added 13 points for St. Joe on 5-of-5 from the field, including 3-of-3 from distance.
Jack Futa hauled in a game-high 11 rebounds to go with six points for the Indians. Will Terry contributed nine points and six boards, and Adam O’Dell blocked three shots to go with four points. All three players are juniors.
“I told our guys I think we’ll see them again,” Schauss said, referring to the six-team Jimtown Sectional, one shaping up as loaded with four clubs at least four games over .500 after Friday. “We’re just going to get better and better each day and be ready to compete next time.”
SB ST. JOSEPH 68, JIMTOWN 49
JIMTOWN: Blake Garretson 0-2 2-2 2, Clay Campbell 2-9 0-0 4, Brayden Rice 2-8 1-2 5, Bill Pawlak 6-13 0-0 18, Preston Phillips 4-10 11-14 20, Hunter Konrath 0-2 0-2 0, Beau Barhams 0-3 0-0 0, Ethan Allen 0-0 0-0 0, Stone Norment 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 14-47 (.298) 14-20 (.700) 49.
ST. JOSEPH: Will Terry 3-5 3-3 9, Adam O’Dell 2-4 0-0 4, Jack Futa 3-8 0-0 6, JR Konieczny 11-20 8-9 34, Cole Hatkevich 5-5 0-0 13, Paxson Campbell 0-0 0-0 0, Connor Litka 0-3 0-0 0, John Driscoll 1-2 0-0 2, Jack Quinn 0-0 0-0 0, Declan Walsh 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-47 (.532) 11-12 (.917) 68.
Jimtown`12`8`14`15`—`49
St. Joseph`14`18`17`19`–`68
3-point goals: Jimtown (7-22) — Pawlak 6-13, Phillips 1-2; St. Joseph (7-15) — Konieczny 4-8, Hatkevich 3-3. Rebounds: Jimtown (28) — Phillips 10, Campbell 5. St. Joseph (32) — Futa 11, Terry 6. Assists: Jimtown (8) — Campbell 3, Phillips 3; St. Joseph (15) — Futa 3, Konieczny 3. Steals: Jimtown (5) — Pawlak 2; St. Joseph (3) — O’Dell, Konieczny, Campbell. Total fouls: Jimtown 13, St. Joseph 12. Technicals — Jimtown coach Schauss 2. Turnovers: Jimtown 9, St. Joseph 11.
Records: Jimtown 7-4 (2-3 NIC), St. Joseph 8-1 (4-0 NIC).
Next: Marian at St. Joseph Tuesday; Mishawaka at Jimtown Thursday.
JV score: St. Joseph 40, Jimtown 15. Leading scorers: St. Joseph — Gabe Nanni 10; Jimtown — Johntu Reed 3.
