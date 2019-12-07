Jimtown opens with victory over Concord

DUNLAP — It's rare that two opposing high school basketball coaches can smile after a game between two arch-rivals.
But on Friday night, that's exactly what happened after Jimtown turned back a late Concord rally to beat the Minutemen, 42-34 at McCuen Gym.
For Jimtown coach Matt Schauss, it was a chance to finally see his team in action and win their season opener.
"We won't see a defense like Concord's the rest of the season,'' Schauss said. "They did a great job of getting into the passing lanes and really pressuring us. For the most part, we handled it well and really battled them to get the win.''
Meanwhile, Concord's Derrick DeShone saw his young Minutemen cut a 17 point Jimtown lead to five with just over a minute to play, before the Jimmies put it away with three free throws down the stretch.
"I thought our kids grew up tonight,'' DeShone said. "This is a team that's struggled to score in our first two games and we were down 17 in the third quarter. But instead of quitting, they kept playing hard and got back into it. I'm just really proud of them tonight.''
With senior Brayden Rice scoring 12 points in the first half, the Jimmies raced to a 23-9 halftime lead. By the 5:22 mark of the third quarter – following a 3-pointer by Bill Pawlak – the Jimtown lead had reached 28-11 and it looked like Concord was on the verge of being blown out of McCuen.
But the Minutemen had other ideas, scoring seven straight points to cut the lead to 10 on a 3-pointer by Gavin Smith.
Jimtown had pushed its lead back to 13 (38-25) with 4:03 to play in the game on a driving layup by senior Preston Phillips.
But Concord just wouldn't quit, as Smith hit back-to-back 3-pointers and it was a seven point advantage. After Phillips hit one-of-two from the charity strip, sophomore Andres Dixon – listed very generously at 5-foot-8 – buried a trey from the corner and it was 39-34 with 1:00 left.
"I was proud of the way Smith wanted the ball late in the game tonight,'' DeShone said. "He was aggressive in coming off the picks and taking the 3-pointers. He didn't take a single 3-pointer in our opener and tonight he hit four of them.''
Concord would foul Phillips with 50 seconds on the clock and the senior calmly hit both free throws to push the lead to seven. Concord brought the ball up quickly, with sophomore guard Jack D'Arcy driving, but his layup attempt was blocked by Bill Pawlak and the ball eventually got to the Jimmies' Clay Campbell, who hit one-of-two free throws with 12 seconds left to clinch the victory.
"Our guys take a lot of pride in their defense and I thought you saw that a lot tonight,'' Schauss said. "Pawlak and Rice are going to have the tough defensive assignments for us and tonight Pawlak played 32 minutes and Rice 31 and those are tough minutes with the way Concord sets screens for its shooters. We try to win every defensive possession and I thought our kids took that to heart tonight.''
Phillips would lead Jimtown with 18 points, including a resounding dunk in the first quarter on a fast break. He also blocked six shots and had four assists on the night. Rice chipped in 14 points for the Jimmies, who play at South Bend Washington on Tuesday.
Smith's 12 points topped Concord, as he hit four-of-seven from behind the arc. Senior Braedon Taylor added eight points for the Minutemen.
"This is a big step for us from where we were in our first few games,'' DeShone said. "When you struggle offensively, you have to play good defense and I thought our kids brought it tonight and really battled. Hopefully, this will give us some confidence going forward.''
Concord, 0-3, will host West Noble on Wednesday.
Tommy Kinsman hit a 3-pointer with one second to go to give the Concord JV a 43-41 victory over Jimtown.
JIMTOWN 42, CONCORD 34
JIMTOWN: Preston Phillips 5-10 8-10 18, Bill Pawlak 2-6 0-0 5, Clay Campbell 1-3 1-3 3, Brayden Rice 6-7 1-2 14, Blake Garretson 0-1 0-0 0, Beau Barhams 0-0 0-0 0, Hunter Konrath 1-3 0-0 2. Totals: 15-30 10-14 42.
CONCORD: Jack D'Arcy 1-5 1-2 3, Gavin Smith 4-7 0-0 12, Amarion Moore 0 0-2 0, Payton Fish 0-2 2-2 2, Zaven Koltookian 2-5 0-0 4, Braedon Taylor 3-9 0-0 8, Andres Dison 1-2 0-0 3, Griffin Swartout 0-0 0-1 0, Jaxon Williams 0-1 2-2 2. Totals: 11-31 5-9 34.
Jimtown`9`14`9`10`—`42
Concord`3`6`12`13`—`34
3-point goals: Jimtown (2-8) – Pawlik 1-4, Rice 1-2; Concord (7-14) – Smith 4-7, Taylor 2-6, Dixon 1-1. Turnovers: Jimtown 11, Concord 10. Total fouls: Jimtown 12, Concord 18. Rebounds: Jimtown (18) – Rice 5; Concord (16) – Koltookian 5. Records: Jimtown 1-0, Concord 0-3.
